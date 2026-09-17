Pirates Make Big Lineup Changes Against Brewers' Kyle Harrison

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to avoid an embarrassing sweep to their divisional foe, but face a pitcher who has dominated them in 2026.

The Pirates battle Milwaukee Brewers left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison in the series finale at PNC Park on Sept. 17, whom they've had no success against this year.

Harrison threw six scoreless innings, giving up one hit and a walk, while striking out a career-high 12 Pirates in the 5-0 win on April 26, then threw five scoreless innings, giving up one hit and a walk, while striking out 10 batters in the 4-2 win on Aug. 5, both at American Family Field.

The Pirates finally face Harrison at PNC Park and alter their lineup against the experienced southpaw.

Pirates Lineup Facing Brewers LHP Kyle Harrison

Player Position Batting Side Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Oneil Cruz Center Fielder Left Bryan Reynolds Left Fielder Switch Rafael Flores Jr. First Base Right Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Nick Gonzales Designated Hitter Right Ronny Simon Right Fielder Switch Jared Triolo Third Base Right Henry Davis Catcher Right

The Pirates made three personnel changes and five positional changes against Harrison, following their 5-4 defeat to the Brewers last time out, when they faced right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson.

Pittsburgh has just two left-handed hitters in the lineup, center fielder Oneil Cruz and second baseman Brandon Lowe, two switch hitters and five right-handed bats against Harrison.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an infield single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz has excelled against left-handed pitchers this season, slashing .313/.368/.470 for an OPS of .838 with 36 hits, four doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI, so the Pirates have kept him in against left-handed pitchers.

Lowe has struggled against southpaws, .220/.264/.373 for an OPS of .637, but has been hitting better lately, with a home run in the past two games against the Brewers, maintaining a spot in the Pirates lineup.

Rafael Flores Jr., who hit a solo home run in the last game, stays in, but moves to first base and takes over from Ryan O'Hearn, a left-handed batter who returned from injury last weekend.

Flores has been excellent against southpaws this season, batting .283/.358/.550 for an OPS of .908, with five of his nine home runs coming against them.

Switch-hitter Bryan Reynolds moves back to left field, and right-handed hitter Nick Gonzales takes over at designated hitter .

Gonzales has had a solid season at the plate, slashing .307/.370/.395 for an OPS of .765, the fifth-best batting average in baseball, and is aiming for the National League batting title.

Jared Triolo takes over at third base for the left-handed-hitting Jacob Gonzalez, while rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin stays on to complete the Pirates' infield.

Henry Davis comes in at catcher, and Ronny Simon stays in right field, as he'll try to fight for a 2027 roster spot

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