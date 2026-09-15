Pirates' Lineup Facing Probable Cy Young Winner

Pittsburgh— The Pittsburgh Pirates will send a bullpen-heavy approach to the mound tonight at PNC Park against a Milwaukee Brewers club that can clinch the National League Central with a win and a Chicago Cubs loss in Atlanta.

Pirates manager Don Kelly has tabbed right-hander Lake Bachar as the opener for Tuesday’s 6:40 p.m. first pitch. Bachar, typically a multi-inning reliever, has made nine starts among his 48 appearances this season, posting a 3.52 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across those outings. His role tonight will likely be brief, with Pittsburgh’s bullpen expected to carry the bulk of the innings against a Milwaukee lineup that has been among the NL’s most productive.

The Task at Hand

Standing between the Pirates and a series-opening victory is Jacob Misiorowski, the 24-year-old right-hander who has emerged as the overwhelming favorite for the National League Cy Young Award. Misiorowski enters at 14-5 with a 1.95 ERA and 236 strikeouts across 161 1/3 innings.

His 0.80 WHIP ranks among the lowest in baseball, but it is his batting-average-against that has been truly historic: opponents are hitting just .156 against him this season, a figure that would stand as one of the lowest marks ever recorded by a qualified starting pitcher for a full season.

The foundation of that dominance is pure, unadulterated velocity. Misiorowski has been the hardest-throwing starting pitcher in Major League Baseball this season, routinely sitting in the triple digits and generating a swing-and-miss rate that few starters can match. His slider, often in the upper 90s, is also an elite offering. He struck out nine in his most recent outing against the Cubs on Sept. 8, continuing a stretch of dominance that has separated Milwaukee from the rest of the division.

Sep 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh’s Response

The Pirates will counter with what amounts to their ideal offensive alignment against elite velocity. Konnor Griffin gets the nod at shortstop atop the order, with Brandon Lowe at second and Bryan Reynolds in right field following.

Oneil Cruz mans center, followed by Nick Gonzales at third, Ryan O’Hearn at designated hitter, Rafael Flores Jr. behind the plate, Spencer Horwitz at first, and Jake Mangum in left.

That configuration reflects a clear strategic priority: putting the ball in play. Cruz, Reynolds, and Lowe represent the club’s best combination of contact and power, while Griffin’s speed at the top offers a potential disruption element if he can reach base. Against a pitcher of Misiorowski’s caliber, however, mere contact will be a challenge. His .156 opponent average speaks to how rarely hitters have even managed to put the ball in play with authority.

The Pirates enter at 75-75, having played competitive baseball over the past several weeks even as their postseason hopes have faded. For Milwaukee, the stakes are considerably higher: the Brewers can pop champagne tonight with a win and a Cubs loss to the Braves at Wrigley Field .

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