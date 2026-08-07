Pirates Make Surprising DH Change Before Mets Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are struggling offensively and need anyone to step up and get them back to how they produced earlier this season.

One player that might do that is Ronny Simon, who starts at designated hitter and hits seventh in the lineup in the series opener vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 7.

This marks the first time Simon has started at designated hitter and his second straight game starting, as he made his first start for the Pirates in 2026 in right field in the 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field on Aug. 6.

It's a big opportunity for Simon, as he could make a serious push towards more playing time in the future if he takes advantage of it.

Why Simon is at DH for Pirates

The Pirates have had serious problems against left-handed pitching this season, as they are 10-24 against a left-handed starter this season, while being 47-36 against right-handed pitching.

New York has rookie left-handed pitcher Zac Thornton taking the mound for his seventh-ever start and has held left-handed hitters to a slash line of .205/.271/.273 for an OPS of .544.

Aug 1, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Zac Thornton (49) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have hit .245/.311/.381 for an OPS of .691 against southpaws, but there is belief from manager Don Kelly and the coaching staff that Simon can help out in this regard.

Simon was excellent this season for Triple-A Indianapolis, particularly against left-handed pitching , batting .341/.457/.588 for an OPS of 1.045, but also against right-handed pitching, slashing .320/.402/.426 for an OPS of .828.

He was one of the best hitters in the International League before his promotion on Aug. 5, which saw the Pirates cut ties with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to put Simon on both the 26-man roster and 40-man roster.

Simon gives the Pirates a switch-hitter that can hit both pitching sides, defensive versatility in the outfield and infield and great speed, as he stole 33 bases in Triple-A.

The Pirates could use some extra speed and his experience in all three outfield spots will give him many opportunities to impress and make his impact at the major league level.



Pirates Lineup vs. the Mets

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Center Fielder Switch Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Fielder Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Fielder Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Ronny Simon Designated Hitter Switch Jared Triolo Shortstop Right Rafael Flores Jr. Catcher Right

The Pirates have just two left-handed hitters vs. Thornton, second baseman Brandon Lowe and first baseman Spencer Horwitz, as they are employing three switch-hitters and four right-handed hitters.

Pittsburgh has two main changes from their most recent defeat, as Jared Triolo starts at shortstop and hits eighth, while Rafael Flores Jr. makes his sixth start at catcher and bats ninth.

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Esmerlyn Valdez returns in right field , after breaking a streak of 33 consecutive starts from June 28 to Aug. 5, where he'll look to improve after just two hits in his past 30 at-bats.

The Pirates will have a similar lineup, with center fielder Jake Mangum leading off, Lowe hitting second, left fielder Bryan Reynolds batting third, Valdez hitting fourth, Horwitz batting fifth and third baseman Nick Gonzales hitting sixth.

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