Pirates Rookie Not Starting in Brewers Series Finale

MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates made some changes to their lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers, including sitting one of their rookies.

The Pirates don't have Esmerlyn Valdez in the lineup in the series finale vs. the Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 6.

Valdez had started the past 33 games in right field for the Pirates since June 28 and had been one of the best hitters.

It's a much needed day of rest for Valdez and one that the Pirates hope will get him back on track.

Why Valdez isn't Starting vs. the Brewers

The Pirates are trying to find time off for all of their main starters, as they are in the midst of 17 games in 17 days, with this the 14th game of that stretch.

Valdez hasn't been out of the lineup since late June and for good reason, as he hit .261/.396/.600 for an OPS of .996 in those 33 games, with 30 hits, seven doubles, 10 home runs, 30 RBI and 26 walks to 50 strikeouts.

Jul 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a two run home run during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates rookie has 14 home runs this season and has been one of the better power hitters at this point of his career compared to almost all rookies in MLB history .

Valdez is in the midst of a slump, with just two hits in his past 30 at-bats over his last 10 games, slashing .067/.293/.133 for an OPS of .426, with his saving grace nine walks to 14 strikeouts.

Pittsburgh has struggled since the All-Star break, going 7-12 and is two games below .500, 57-59, for the first time since March 30, with the offense faltering, as a whole.

They will hope that this rest day for Valdez has him ready to go and crushing balls once again , as they have a series vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park this weekend, Aug. 7-9.

How Pirates Lineup Looks vs. Brewers

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Center Field Switch Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Endy Rodríguez Designated Hitter Switch Spencer Horwitz Catcher Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Ronny Simon Right Field Switch Jacob Gonzalez Shortstop Left Henry Davis Catcher Right

Ronny Simon will take over for Valdez in right field and bat seventh for the Pirates, marking his first major league start this season.

The Pirates brought Simon up for the first time and he made his season debut in the 4-2 loss to the Brewers on Aug. 5, where he worked a walk and came in as a substitute in left field.

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ronny Simon (63) throws the ball towards home plate during eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Endy Rodríguez makes his first start at designated hitter this season and will bat fourth for the Pirates, the highest in the order he's hit this season, as he's hit just as high as sixth.

This marks just the second-ever start for Rodríguez at designated hitter, last doing so in a 4-2 extra innings win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sept. 1, 2023.

Rodríguez has been the Pirates' best hitter this series vs. the Brewers, as he hit a solo home run in the 4-2 loss on Aug. 4 and then a two-run home run in the last game, his first ever home run off a left-handed pitcher.

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