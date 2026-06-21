Pirates Make MLB History After Defeats to Rockies

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a bad series vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field and one that has them standing out in recent history.

The Pirates lost 4-3 to the Rockies in the series opener on June 19 and then 2-1 in the second game on June 20, which they had chances to tie it/win in the ninth inning, but never came through and got it done.

Pittsburgh became the first team in more than 50 years to have the tying run on third base with no outs in the ninth inning and lost both games, according to OptaSTATS.

It's not great losing back-to-back games to the Rockies, but doing so in this fashion is even worse for the Pirates.

How Both Losses Transpired for Pirates

The Pirates didn't hit well at all in either game, but thanks to some strong starting pitching performances from Bubba Chandler in the series opener and Paul Skenes in the second game, both six innings pitched and two earned runs allowed, they had chances to win.

Pittsburgh trailed 2-0 in the eighth inning, but scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead in the series opener.

Jun 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rookie left fielder Esmerlyn Valdez and shortstop Jared Triolo hit back-to-back doubles, scoring the first run, pinch-hitter Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI-single to tie it up and then after first baseman Spencer Horwitz got hit by a pitch, third baseman Nick Gonzales hit an RBI-triple to give the Pirates the lead.

Pirates left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Rockies retaking the lead at 4-3.

Pittsburgh didn't quit, as they loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth inning, with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna singling, second baseman Brandon Lowe reaching via fielder's choice and catcher Endy Rodríguez walking.

Rookie right fielder Tyler Callihan struck out and then Triolo hit into a game-ending double play in the defeat for the Pirates.

The Pirates trailed 2-1 in the ninth inning in the second game, with the only run coming from a leadoff home run by Horwitz.

Jun 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Lowe led off the ninth inning with a double and then Reynolds singled, to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Right fielder Ryan O'Hearn struck out, but then Gonzales got hit by a pitch and that loaded the bases, with Billy Cook coming on as a pinch-runner for Reynolds.

Callihan struck out again for the second out and then it looked like the Pirates tied it with a grounder from center fielder Jake Mangum , as Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros couldn't get the ball out of his glove.

The umpire crew later ruled interference on Cook, with replay showing that he clipped the glove of Karros with his cleat, ending the game in another loss for the Pirates.

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