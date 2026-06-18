Pirates Slugger Takes Massive Turn Against Athletics

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need their best hitters producing on a consistent basis and one of their top bats was struggling from the plate.

Pirates slugger Ryan O'Hearn used this series vs. the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, June 15-17, and got back on track, showing exactly why the Pirates signed him to a multi-year deal this offseason.

O'Hearn finished with seven hits in 14 at-bats against the Athletics .500 batting average, which included driving in a career-high six RBI in the 12-4 win in the series finale.

It was a big night for O'Hearn and one that proved he isn't going to let a few poor outings stop him from having a great season.

How O'Hearn Dominated the Athletics

O'Hearn began his game with a two-run double in the first inning, hitting a sinker from Athletics right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Civale and sending it 377 feet and off the left field wall, scoring both second baseman Brandon Lowe and left fielder Bryan Reynolds to make it 3-0.

He hit into a ground out in the second inning, but then hit a two-run home run to opposite field in the seventh inning, scoring Lowe and putting the Pirates up 7-0.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) watches the ball after hitting a double against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

O'Hearn took a 93.4 mph four-seam fastball on the outside from Athletics left-handed relief pitcher José Suarez and sent it 98.2 mph off the bat and 360 feet over the left field wall.

He flew out in the fifth inning and then ended his night with a two-run single in the seventh inning, hitting a curveball away and outside off of Athletics right-handed relief pitcher Luis Medina into the outfield, bringing home catcher Henry Davis and first baseman Spencer Horwitz .

Those two runs capped off a six-run seventh inning for the Pirates, who broke open a double-digit lead to shut down a chance of the Athletics coming back.

It was a huge perofrmance for O'Hearn, who was happy to find left field more than he has done previously and get a big series win for the Pirates.

"Yeah, going opposite field," O'Hearn said to Hannah Mears of SportsNet Pittsburgh postgame. "Honestly, I've been pulling a lot of balls. So last couple of days, just trying to get back to one of my strengths, which is hitting the ball to left field. Happy to hit some RBIs and help the boys win tonight and it was overall a good night."

O'Hearn Breaks Out of Slump for Pirates

The Pirates have benefitted greatly from having O'Hearn in the lineup, a left-handed bat that can hit for contact and power, drive in runs and play right field, first base and designated hitter.

O'Hearn suffered a right quad muscle strain last month, which landed him on the 10-day injured list on May 17 and kept him out for two weeks before his return, where is still not playing outfield every day.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) celebrates with third base coach Tony Beasley (27) after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

He had five hits in his first 14 at-bats back over four games, with two home runs, but then struggled over the next three series where the Pirates went 2-7, getting swept by the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, June 5-7, then losing two out of three games to both the Los Angeles Dodgers, June 9-11, and the Miami Marlins, June 12-14, at PNC Park.

O'Hearn slashed .176/.176/.265 for an OPS of .441 over those nine games, with just six hits in 34 at-bats, one home run and no walks to 13 strikeouts.

This series was a big one for O'Hearn, who showed that he can still provide for the Pirates and isn't going to stay down for long.

O'Hearn has had a strong season so far, slashing .290/.351/.476 for an OPS of .826 in 60 games, with 64 hits, with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

The Pirates need O'Hearn, plus the likes of Horwitz, Lowe, Reynolds and others to pick up the offensive production, particularly with both center fielder Oneil Cruz and shortstop Konnor Griffin out with injuries.

O'Hearn and the Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field this weekend, June 19-21, and it's a great chance for him and his teammates to really show off their power.

"Felt really good," O'Hearn said on his series vs. the Athletics. "Kind of a tough stretch coming out of that, but you know, that's just the way it goes. That's the ebbs-and-flows of the season and getting back on the right side in this series of things was huge for us. We're going to take that into Colorado and try to keep this thing going.

"Definitely, I think this series was a good momentum builder. Lot of guys are feelings good right now, kind of doing some good things. So just got to keep it going."

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