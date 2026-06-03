Pirates Must Extend Brandon Lowe Now

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have to extend Brandon Lowe right now.

The Pirates made an impressive move in the offseason, swinging a three-team deal that landed them the power-hitting second baseman alongside utility outfielder Jake Mangum and reliever Mason Montgomery.

The trade came with some risks, but the biggest one was the contract situation. Lowe is in the final year of his current deal, where he makes $11.5 million. After smashing his 15th home run of the season in just 55 games, the Pirates have to find a way to negotiate an extension before it's too late.

Why Pirates Should Extend Lowe Midseason

The Pirates acquired Lowe for one reason - to improve the team’s offense. That’s exactly what Lowe has done through the first half of the season. In addition to his 15 home runs, he’s hit 12 doubles, has an OPS of .878 and batted in 40 runs. He's quickly become a key piece at the top of the Pirates‘ lineup.

And the offense has come alive in Pittsburgh this season. They’ve scored the fourth-most runs in baseball through the first two months of the season, sitting behind just the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves. The Braves and Dodgers lead their respective divisions, while the Nationals are a .500 team battling to stay in playoff contention. The Pirates fit neatly into that category as well, as they look to close the 5.5 games sitting between them and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

With Lowe, the Pirates also have another left-handed power bat. Since he’s arrived, the pressure on center fielder Oneil Cruz has dropped. He’s no longer the only big-swinging lefty in the lineup, and the production has spread over the group as a result.

Jun 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What Does an Extension Look Like?

Lowe is ending a very team-friendly deal that he signed as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. He is in the final year of a six-year, $24 million deal, and the 31-year-old is certainly looking to cash in this winter. While Lowe is making over $11 million in actual salary this year, his annual average of $4 million ranks 21st among all MLB second basemen.

So, what can the Pirates expect in a potential new deal?

Looking back at this past free agency, there is a potential hint for the Pirates. Jonathan India, the former Cincinnati Reds speedster, signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals for a total of $8 million. That could be the starting point of any negotiations between the two parties.

Another player to look towards is Jeff McNeil. While he is less of a run producer than Lowe, the two are in similar territory. In 2023, McNeil was just over 30 years old and in the prime of his career. He parlayed that into a four-year, $50 million deal with the New York Mets.

That might sound like a hefty price to pay, but for a team on the rise, they have to pony up. The Pirates have become increasingly more aggressive, and they are now in a position to possibly contend in the division and beyond. Paying Brandon Lowe might be a risk, but it’s something the Pirates absolutely must do before it’s too late.

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