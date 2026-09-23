Pirates Name Starting Pitcher Against Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates look to take the series against the St. Louis Cardinals and finally have their starting pitcher for the next contest.

Right-handed relief pitcher Lake Bachar will start for the Pirates as they take on the Cardinals at PNC Park on Sept. 23.

Bachar will make his eighth start for the Pirates this season, and he also started in the 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on Sept. 20.

The Pirates shutout the Cardinals 2-0 in the series opener on Sept. 22 and a win in this game will secure a series victory.

Why Bachar Starts vs. the Cardinals

Bachar is the starting pitcher for the Pirates' bullpen game, which he has done for the past month.

The Pirates have two bullpen games, with both Braxton Ashcraft and Mitch Keller out with season-ending injuries, leaving only three healthy starting pitchers: Bubba Chandler, Jared Jones and Paul Skenes.

Bachar made his first start for the Pirates against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Aug. 16, giving Skenes extra rest, but then did so for his first bullpen game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 23.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Lake Bachar (71) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's now headed to his eighth start and has mostly filled in for Keller's start, but will now do so for Ashcraft's.

Bachar pitched three days before this upcoming start, and only one inning, as he pitched the sixth inning against the Royals on Sept. 19.

He's been effective for the Pirates in this role, posting a 2.08 ERA, with four earned runs allowed over 17.1 innings pitched.

The Pirates will want two innings for Bachar against the Cardinals, and then they'll turn it over to the rest of the bullpen.

Who Else Pitches for Pirates Against Cardinals?

The Pirates hardly used their bullpen in the series opener, as Jared Jones threw seven innings and allowed just one hit.

Right-handed relief pitcher Luke Weaver threw in the eighth inning, and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto earned the save by closing it out in the ninth inning.

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Gregory Soto (31) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates will have seven other pitchers in the bullpen ready and available with two days' rest against the Cardinals.

Expect the rookie trio of Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly to get a look at, with one or two pitching in bulk roles.

The Pirates also have right-handed pitchers in Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Kirby Yates, plus left-handed pitchers in Brandon Eisert and closer Mason Montgomery that are on two days' rest.

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