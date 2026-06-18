Pirates Named Landing Spot for Red Sox First Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates could add this trade deadline and one slugger would make their strong lineup even better.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Wilson Contreras will draw trade interest this season and Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN named the Pirates one team that could be a fit for him.

The Pirates normally aren't in the place where they are "buying" at the trade deadline, but with a 38-37 record through 75 games

Contreras is an interesting destination for the Pirates, but if they're going to go for their first playoff appearance in more than a decade, they'll look around at who they can add this summer.

What Contreras Would Bring the Pirates

Contreras is having a great season at the plate, slashing .294/.389/.551 for an OPS of .940 in 69 games, with 72 hits, 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 43 RBI.

His stats rank him amongst the top-hitters in baseball and make him a desirable addition for any MLB lineup.

Jun 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Willson Contreras AL/MLB Rankings in 2026

Stat AL/MLB Ranking OPS 4th/7th Slugging Percentage (.551) 6th/9th Batting Average (.294) 6th/15th On-Base Percentage (.389) 8th/14th Home Runs (16) Tied-11th/Tied-17th RBI (43) 13th/Tied-27th

Contreras is showing off great power and getting on base consistently, both things that make him a great addition for the Pirates lineup.

He spent the previous 10 years in the National League Central Division, playing with the Chicago Cubs for seven seasons, 2016-22, and then the St. Louis Cardinals the previous three years, 2023-25.

Contreras has excelled at PNC Park in his career, slashing .310/.399/.475 for an OPS of .874 in 45 games, with 49 hits, 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI.

The Pirates' best bats are also left-handed, while Contreras is right-handed, making for a nice addition to a lineup that is already filled with power hitters and batters that drive in runs with consistency.

Pirates Trading for Contreras Doesn't Make Much Sense

While Contreras does give the Pirates an extra bat to their lineup, there are a few reasons why it's unlikely they would land him in a trade, or even seriously go after him.

The Cardinals traded Contreras to the Red Sox, as he will make $17 million in 2027 and then has a $20 million club option in 2028, which has a $7.5 million buyout.

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That's a lot of money towards someone that the Pirates would add as an extra to the lineup, not as the main piece.

Boston will also want a big return for Contreras, which means the Pirates parting ways with some of their best future talent, which they would rather do for a top bullpen arm or other roster need.

Spencer Horwitz also is having a stellar season for the Pirates at first base, slashing .281/.389/.456 for an OPS of .845 in 69 games, with nine home runs and 39 walks to 37 strikeouts.

Contreras could fit at designated hitter, but the Pirates already have multiple internal options at the position and are still figuring out what to do with Marcell Ozuna , who has struggled and signed a $12 million deal this offseason.

The Pirates would also have to overcome Contreras' no-trade clause and just turned 34 years old, so them sending out a big prospect package for him seems highly unlikely.

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