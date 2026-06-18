Pirates Testing Marcell Ozuna Again

PITTSBURGH — Marcell Ozuna isn't having the season the Pittsburgh Pirates envisioned when they signed him as a free agent this offseason.

Ozuna hasn't featured for the Pirates much over the past three weeks, but starts vs. the Athletics in the series finale at Sutter Health Park on June 17, where he'll serve as designated hitter and bat sixth.

It is the first start for Ozuna in six days, last doing so in the 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series finale at PNC Park on June 11, and it is just the fifth start in the past 18 games since May 27.

Ozuna has a chance to prove he deserves a spot in the lineup going forward, and a big performance against the Athletics will play a big role in that.

Why Pirates Aren't Playing Ozuna As Much

Ozuna joined the Pirates on a $12 million deal for this season and it's not gone how either the player nor the team wanted it.

He has slashed .193/.274/.299 for an OPS of .573 in 51 games, with 36 hits in 187 at-bats, five doubles, five home runs, 23 RBI and 19 walks to 60 strikeouts.

Ozuna has hit .267 in June, but with just four hits in 15 at-bats, he's hardly gotten a serious look at from the Pirates this month.

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) reacts after an overturned call against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Pirates have other options they've used at designated hitter, particularly Ryan O'Hearn , who returned from a right quad muscle strain on May 31, Bryan Reynolds , Spencer Horwitz and Brandon Lowe.

Konnor Griffin also started twice at designated hitter before going on the 10-day injured list on May 31 with a forearm flexor strain , which is preventing him from playing shortstop.

O'Hearn and Reynolds have served as designated hitter four times each, Griffin and Horwitz twice and then Lowe just once.

Those five hitters have all had much better seasons than Ozuna, so if the Pirates think that they need a day off from fielding or fit there due to injury reasons, they're going to play.

Ozuna can only play designated hitter, which also limits him, particularly when he's not hitting as well as the other players are.

It stops Ozuna from getting the at-bats he needs to finally get going, but when he was starting most games through the first two months of the season, he didn't solidfy his spot in the lineup.

Pirates manager Don Kelly spoke pregame about Ozuna ahead of the 6-5 win over the Athletics on June 16, praising the veteran for his leadership in the clubhouse and dugout, but that they've had to find opportunities for different guys over the past few weeks and are still figuring out the best path forward.

“It is. We’ve had some good discussions, I think and just trying to communicate with him the best that I can and talk through the situation and he knows the situation we’re in," Kelly said. "Other guys too that need to get to DH. We’re just trying to navigate that the best way we can.”

Pirates Lineup vs. the Athletics

Player Position Batting Side Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Ryan O'Hearn Right Field Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Jake Mangum Center Field Left Jared Triolo Shortstop Right Henry Davis Catcher Right

O'Hearn, who was designated hitter last game, moves back to right field, where he was in the series opener.

Reynolds stays third in the lineup and in left field, O'Hearn at fourth in the batting order and Jake Mangum in center field, but up one spot to seventh in the batting order to round out the Pirates outfield.

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (28) fields a ball hit for a single by second baseman Xavier Edwards (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Henry Davis is back in at catcher after Endy Rodríguez started the first two games and will bat ninth. He also catches right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft in this one.

The Pirates have the same infield, with Horwitz at first base and leading off, Lowe at second base and batting second, third baseman Nick Gonzales batting fifth and shortstop Jared Triolo batting eighth.

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