Pirates vs. Red Sox Game Enters Rain Delay

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with rain in the past and they'll have to do so again at home.

The Pirates and Boston Red Sox series finale at PNC Park on Aug. 16 entered a rain delay at 3:32 p.m. following the end of the sixth inning, pausing the game with the Pirates up 7-3.

This rain delay comes as a big band of thunderstorms have from the west, which are bringing heavy rain and strong winds of 45 mph and more, as the Pirates told fans to take cover under the concourses, so they are safe and away from the rain.

While there we some discussions of cancellation, the game will resume at 6:05 p.m., marking a two-and-a-half hour delay.

Pirates Constantly Dealing With Rain Delays in 2026

The weather hasn't been kind to the Pirates, who have had numerous games impeded due to rain, thunderstorms and more.

It marks the 10th rain delay this season for the Pirates and the sixth from the end of June to now, with five of the six at PNC Park.

Jun 28, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The PNC Park grounds crew attempts to blow rain off of the playing surface in order to resume the game against the New York Mets after a rain delay halted play in the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates had their most recent rain delay on Aug, 7 vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park, which lasted 36 minutes in the third inning, as a large amount of rain came in a short period of time.

It is also the third rain delay in August for Pittsburgh, as the there was an hour and fourty-minute delay against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Park on Aug. 1, stopping the sixth inning at 8:20 p.m. and resuming at 10:05 p.m., where Pittsburgh won

Pittsburgh also had three cancellations this season, which included July 10 vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, July 17 against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field and July 21 vs. the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, which resulted in doubleheaders the following day.

Pirates Take Lead Early vs. Red Sox

The Pirates have struggled against left-handed pitching throughout 2026, but they had no trouble with Red Sox left-handed starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval.

Right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez and designated hitter Bryan Reynolds hit back-to-back doubles and second baseman Brandon Lowe singled in the first inning, putting the Pirates up 2-0.

Aug 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) greets right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (right) crossing home plate to score a run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates then scored five runs in the third inning, with six hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly, giving them a 7-0 lead.

Pirates right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar got the start and threw three scoreless innings, while left-handed rookie pitcher Hunter Barco threw the next three innings, giving up a three-run home run to catcher Connor Wong, cutting the lead to 7-3.

The Pirates will take the series if they win today, as they also won the series opener 8-4 on Aug. 14.

Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.

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