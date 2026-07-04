Pirates Offense Brings Fireworks in Win Over Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Pirates offense has been excellent all season and they showed that once again vs. the Washington Nationals.

The Pirates used a four-run second inning and scored five runs total in the first two innings, bolstering them towards a 7-1 victory over the Nationals at Nationals Park on July 4.

It was a big win for the Pirates, who even up the series after a 9-5 defeat in the series opener on July 3 and move back to .500 at 45-45 through 90 games in 2026.

The Pirates are now just three games back in the National League Wild Card race and a win in the series finale would mean two victories over another team vying for a postseason spot.

Pirates Offense Early Onslaught Leads Team to Victory

Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin ledoff the game with a single, stole second base, then moved to third base on a single from left fielder Bryan Reynolds .

Griffin would then steal home on a double steal, as Reynolds went to second base, after some confusion, which allowed time for Griffin to come home with his speed and give the Pirates a 1-0 lead.

May 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) slides in safely at home against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates then loaded the bases against left-handed starting pitcher Carson Palmquist, with third baseman Nick Gonzales and first baseman Tyler Callihan singling and center fielder Jake Mangum getting hit by a pitch.

Catcher Henry Davis came through with an RBI-single, on a slow roller that Nationals third baseman Daylen Lille couldn't come up with.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe would drive in two runs on a single, while rookie right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez did the same later on, continuing his hit streak and putting the Pirates up 5-1.

The Pirates would eventually get things going again on offense in the seventh inning, as Reynolds and designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn put runners on the corners with back-to-back singles and then Gonzales singled as well to make it 6-1.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases and Davis came through with his second RBI when he walked to get the lead up to 7-1.

Reynolds and Gonzales finished the game with two hits each, while Lowe and Davis led the way with two RBI in the victory for the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft Dominates Nationals

The Pirates needed a good outing from right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft and he gave them exactly that against the Nationals.

Ashcraft gave up a leadoff home run to Nationals left fielder James Wood, but allowed just one run over 5.2 innings, with six hits and two walks, plus seven strikeouts over 94 pitches.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an outing that could've gone badly, as Ashcraft allowed a career-high three home runs and five earned runs in his first three innings of his last start vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 29, but he settled in quickly.

Ashcraft struck out the next three batters in the first inning, quickly setting the tone, and then struck out the first two batters of the second inning for five consecutive strikeouts.

He had great success with his slider, striking out three batters, and also striking out two batters with his curveball.

The Nationals did have a chance to add some runs in the fourth inning with back-to-back one out singles, but Ashcraft got an inning-ending double play. Second baseman Nasim Nuñez also made it to third base in the fifth inning, but Ashcraft got a ground out to end that inning too.

Ashcraft got a double play after allowing a leadoff single in the sixth inning, but Pirates manager Don Kelly took him out after another single for right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez struck out center fielder Dylan Crews to end the inning.

It was a great outing from Ashcraft and showed that he is one of the more dominant pitchers in the National League.

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