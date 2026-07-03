Four Keys to Pirates' Holiday Weekend Series in Nation's Capital

The Pittsburgh Pirates head to the nation's capital for a pivotal three-game holiday weekend series against the Washington Nationals, with both teams jockeying for position in the National League Wild Card race.

The Pirates sit at 44-44, while the Nationals are 45-43, holding a slim edge over Pittsburgh in the NL Wild card standings. With the All-Star break approaching and the trade deadline looming on August 3, this series carries significant weight for both clubs.

After splitting a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, the Pirates have an opportunity to make up ground against a Nationals team that presents a fascinating contrast, with one of baseball's best offenses paired with one of its worst pitching staffs.

Continuing their tour of historically relevant cities in an approach to July 4th, the Pirates arrive in our nation's capital looking to build some momentum and push their record comfortably above .500 before the All-Star break.

Here are four Francis Scott "Keys" for the Pirates to seize the series as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday.

Key 1: Keep Giving Rookie Esmerlyn Valdez At-Bats

The Pirates' recent offensive surge has been fueled by the emergence of rookie outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who has quickly emerged as a legitmate bat with thump in the Pirates lineup. The 22-year-old has been on an absolute tear, batting .542 with four home runs, four doubles and 9 RBIs over his last seven games entering the series. He went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the Pirates' series-splitting win over Philadelphia on Thursday, delivering a game-tying RBI single in the fifth inning and a go-ahead RBI triple in the seventh.

Esmerlyn's bat is almost as hot as the temperature. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/urLcmhkKXz — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 2, 2026

In just 19 games since his promotion, Valdez has driven in 15 runs and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 appearances. He had a stretch last week with four consecutive games with a home run.His slash line of .316/.375/.737 with six home runs in 57 at-bats gives him a 195 wRC+, indicating he has been 95 percent better than the league-average hitter since his call-up.

With Valdez making up for the void in Marcell Ozuna's production, manager Don Kelly must continue to give him everyday at-bats against the Nationals' pitching staff. Obviously the rookie will come back down to earth eventually, but until then he should be in the lineup every day.

The Nationals have struggled mightily on the mound, ranking among the league's worst in nearly every pitching category. Through July 2nd, Washington's pitching staff had a 4.63 ERA (24th in MLB), a .256 BAA (26th) and had given up 123 home runs (28th).

Their bullpen has also been unreliable, and the Pirates' offense — which ranks third in MLB with 452 runs scored — should be able to generate production against a Nationals staff that has been a liability all season. Valdez's scorching bat gives the Pirates another weapon who can punish Washington's pitching, making it essential to keep him in the lineup every game.

Key 2: Starting Pitchers Must Go Longer in Games

Perhaps the most pressing issue for the Pirates entering this series is the workload of their starting rotation. Pittsburgh's bullpen has been taxed and unreliable all season, with 17 blown saves and a 4.38 bullpen ERA that ranks 23rd in baseball. The relief corps covered five scoreless innings in the win over the Phillies, but relying on that group for extended innings is a recipe for disaster against a Nationals offense that leads MLB in runs scored.

Mitch Keller, Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler are scheduled to start the three games in Washington. Keller has shown signs of improvement recently, posting a 3.63 ERA across 17⅓ innings in three starts from June 16 to June 28. But he will face a stiff test against a Nationals offense that has been the most productive in baseball, averaging 5.34 runs per game. Keller's season-long ERA of 4.87 reflects the inconsistency he has battled.

Ashcraft has been the Pirates' most reliable starter, carrying a 3.33 ERA with 115 strikeouts across 102⅔ innings. However, the right-hander was hit hard by the Phillies in his last outing, surrendering five earned runs over six innings. Before that start, he had allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his previous seven outings.

Chandler, the highly touted rookie, has scuffled with a 4.62 ERA and a 12.7 percent walk rate. While he had allowed two or fewer earned runs in four consecutive starts prior to facing Philadelphia, the Nationals' patient and powerful lineup will again test his command.

The Pirates cannot afford to have their starters exit early. The Nationals' offense has the ability to pile up runs late in games, and asking an overworked bullpen to cover four or five innings is a dangerous proposition. Getting six-plus innings from each starter will keep the game manageable and preserve the bullpen for the tight late-inning situations that are likely to arise.

Jul 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) hits a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key 3: Neutralize Washington's Potent Offense

The Nationals have been the surprise of the National League, riding an offense that has consistently been among the most productive in baseball. While their pitching has been a liability, their lineup has carried the club to a .500 record. Did anybody think the Nationals offense would outpace the Dodgers in run scored through June?

James Wood has been the engine of the Nationals' offense, posting a .911 OPS with 22 home runs, making him a strong All-Star candidate. Luis Garcia Jr. has been equally dangerous, batting .280 with a .847 OPS. C.J. Abrams adds speed and power from the middle infield, with a .273 average and a .866 slugging percentage .

The Pirates' pitching staff must execute a disciplined game plan against this lineup. The Nationals have an aggressive approach, and Washington's lineup has shown the ability to produce runs even when not making elite quality contact. The Pirates cannot afford to gift the Nationals extra baserunners through walks, as Washington leads the league in scoring partly due to their ability to capitalize on mistakes. Their 90 stolen bases is second in MLB, so they will be active on the base paths.

With temperatures expected to remain high throughout the holiday weekend, the Pirates' pitchers must stay ahead in counts and attack the Nationals' hitters early in the zone to avoid deep counts that will shorten their outings.

Key 4: Capitalize on the Nationals' Pitching Weaknesses

While the Nationals' offense has been formidable, their pitching has been equally susceptible. Washington's starter on Friday night, Foster Griffin, has been their most consistent pitcher, with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts. Zack Littell, scheduled to pitch on July 4, carries a 5.29 ERA and has struggled with consistency. Sunday's starter, Miles Mikolas, also has a bloated ERA of 5.77.

The Pirates' offense, which has evolved into one of the league's better units, must take advantage of Washington's pitching deficiencies.

Bryan Reynolds continues to be the Pirates' most consistent hitter, batting .280 with a .395 on-base percentage. Nick Gonzales has been a revelation, hitting .305 with an ability to drive in runs. Brandon Lowe is in the midst of a slump, but still provides power with his left-handed bat. Ditto for Ryan O'Hearn.

Konnor Griffin seems to have picked up right where he left off before briefly hitting the injured list. The catcher position is even providing production since Endy Rodriguez's promotion. The Pirates finally have depth throughout the lineup, even while two of their best offensive players (O'neil Cruz and Spencer Horwitz) are on the injured list.

The Nationals' pitching staff ranks 28th in hard-hit percentage allowed and 29th in exit velocity, suggesting that hitters are making quality contact against them. The Pirates must be patient at the plate, work counts, and force Washington's pitchers to throw strikes. The Nationals' 12.7 percent walk rate allowed indicates they have struggled with command, and the Pirates' lineup is disciplined enough to take advantage of free passes.

Splitting the season series with the Nationals so far — the teams are tied 2-2 after their April meeting in Pittsburgh — the Pirates know they can compete with Washington. The series represents a golden opportunity for Pittsburgh to leapfrog the Nationals in the Wild Card race and build momentum heading into the All-Star break.

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