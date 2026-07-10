Pirates vs. Brewers Beginning in Rain Delay

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have to wait before they begin their series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at home, with weather stopping them.

The Pirates announced a 10 minute rain delay to the beginning of their series opener vs. the Brewers at PNC Park on July 10, moving it from 6:40 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

Thunderstorms and rain are coming through the Pittsburgh area and could further delay the game, especially if lightning is seen nearby, which requires at least 30 minutes before resuming play after each lightning strike.

It marks the second straight game that rain has impacted a Pirates game, as they had a 35 minute delay at the end of the fifth inning in their series finale against the Atlanta Braves at home on July 9, 2:30 p.m. to 3:05 p.m., before eventually playing again in the 10-5 defeat for the Pirates.

The Pirates have had four of their past six games at home deal with rain, with two against the Cincinnati Reds in their last home stand, featuring a 35 minute delay at the start of their 9-7 defeat on June 27 and then an hour delay in the eighth inning in the 9-4 victory on June 28.

Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation

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