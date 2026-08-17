Pirates Promote Exciting Pitching Prospect Duo

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some interesting pitchers in their farm system, but two have made a big impact at the lower levels and have earned a reward for it.

The Pirates are promoting pitchers in left-hander Reinold Navarro and right-hander Levi Sterling from to High-A Greensboro, according to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , with Chase Ford of MiLB Central first on Sterling.

Navarro and Sterling have spent all of 2026 with Single-A Bradenton and will get three weeks at a higher level.

It's a big promotion for the two young pitchers, who turn 20 years old soon after the season and rank high on the Pirates' top 30 prospect lists, with Baseball America ranking Navarro 12th and MLB Pipeline ranking him 21st, while MLB Pipeline has Sterling at 12th and Baseball America has him at 19th.

Navarro Gives the Pirates a Unique Profile

Navarro is perhaps the most unique and interesting pitchers in the Pirates farm system and gives them an arm that is different from the rest.

He throws a four-seam fastball-slider, one-two punch, while also throwing a changeup as well and has had success with this down in Bradenton.

His fastball is his best pitch, averaging 95-96 mph on it, but most promising is his 21 inches of induced vertical break (IVB).

The IVB shows how much movement a pitcher gets spinning the baseball, or how much distance the pitch crosses home plate at height-wise, compared to how it would if gravity didn't affect it.

Fastballs with 20 inches or more IVB are considered elite, as they generate more swing-and-miss, and he's generated a 41.4% whiff rate with it so far this season.

He's earned grades of 65/70 out of 80 for his fastball and it's one of the best in the minor leagues.

Reinold Navarro LHP @The_Marauders



5 IP

1 H

0 BB

6 K

0 ER#LetsGoBucs | #ItAllBeginsInBradenton 🌴 pic.twitter.com/mHt88sjslR — Pittsburgh Pirates Player Development Report (@PGHplayerDev) August 16, 2026

Navarro has done well at Bradenton, with a 5-2 record in 14 starts and 21 appearances, a 2.60 ERA over 69.1 innings pitched, 117 strikeouts to 60 walks, a .157 batting average allowed and a 1.40 WHIP.

His 117 strikeouts lead the Florida State League and rank second in the Pirates minor leagues to only star pitching prospect Seth Hernandez .

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Seth Hernandez (22) throws a pitch against American League in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The major area of concern for Navarro is his walk rate, 31.1%, which is incredibly high and something that can hinder him in the future.

Navarro does have a 38.6% strikeout rate, which is also one of the best in the minor leagues, so there's a balancing act between his strikeouts and walks.

He has also taken on different roles this season, working in shorter outings and also going a bit longer as well.

The last start for him was one of his best, as Navarro threw five scoreless innings vs. Lakeland (Detroit Tigers), with just one hit allowed and six strikeouts on Aug. 15.

Navarro has also posted two other starts of five scoreless innings and another of four innings, but has 12 outings that were three innings or less.

He likely trends towards the bullpen in the future, but he has shown that he can handle longer outings too.

Navarro will look to develop his arsenal, particularly his changeup and improve on his slider, while also working on his command, as he adjusts to better hitting in High-A.

The Pirates signed Navarro for $270,000 in the 2024 International Signing Period out of the Dominican Republic and he is already the best left-handed pitcher in their farm system before 20 years old, showing a promising future for him.

Sterling Showing Great Improvement in 2026

It wasn't the greatest 2025 for Sterling, but he has displayed great improvements in 2026 and shown that he can be a starting pitcher for the Pirates in the future.

He posted a 4-6 record in 21 starts with Bradenton, posting a 4.36 ERA over 96.0 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .215 BAA and a 1.19 WHIP.

Tampa Tarpons won 4-1 over the Bradenton Marauders at Bradenton's LECOM Park Wednesday evening June, 29, 2022. On Sunday July 3, 2022, Bradenton Marauders will again host the Tampa Tarpons, starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Independence Day celebration post-game fireworks show. For more information visit milb.com/bradenton/tickets/promotions. Sar Bradenton Marauders 28 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sterling is like Navarro, in that he's been one of the best pitchers in the FSL, second to him in strikeouts and leading the league in innings pitched.

His arsenal is more expansive than Navarro, while still relying on his four-seam fastball, that he's averaging around 92-93 mph, but using his slider, curveball and changeup as well.

The Pirates took Sterling with the 37th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame High School, located in Los Angeles, and he's showing the growth the front office wants to see out of him.

Sterling, like Navarro, had a great start in his last outing, posting a career-high 11 strikeouts over six innings against Lakeland, with nine of his 11 strikeouts coming on his slider and curveball.

🔥 11 STRIKEOUTS 🔥



Levi Sterling ties a franchise record with 11 strikeouts over his 6.0 innings tonight!#ItAllBeginsInBradenton⚾️ pic.twitter.com/eSJftVSBZS — Bradenton Marauders (@The_Marauders) August 14, 2026

Taking good momentum into a promotion is never a bad thing and Sterling will get a chance to prove himself against much better hitting at Greensboro.

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