PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates already have a young roster that will aim for the postseason in 2027, but they could add some newer talents as well.

The Pirates' farm system is full of solid options that should get a chance at playing important roles on the 2027 team.

Pittsburgh had a strong showing of rookies in 2026: shortstop Konnor Griffin , right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez and starting pitcher Esmerlyn Valdez all made big impacts, and pitchers Hunter Barco, Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly had important outings too.

2027 is another season for Pirates prospects to make an impact, and there are five players who haven't made their MLB Debut, who could do just that.

Five Pirates Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

No. 1: LHP Connor Wietgrefe

2024 MLB Draft: 7th Round, 204th Overall. (Minnesota).

MLB Pipeline: 29th. Baseball America: 27th.

One roster need the Pirates have this offseason is a left-handed pitcher, but prospect Connor Wietgrefe could fill that role if given the opportunity.

The Pirates lack left-handed pitching options heading into next season, with the only 40-man roster southpaws in relief pitchers, Brandon Eisert and Evan Sisk, and starting pitcher in Barco.

Aug 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Hunter Barco (45) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wietgrefe is a starting pitcher southpaw for the Pirates and one who could beat out Barco for that spot in 2027.

He had a solid season in 2026 and also had success with his promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 6-5 record in 15 starts, a 3.08 ERA over 84.2 innings pitched, 65 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .224 BAA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Wietgrefe won't overpower hitters with his stuff, a 91.3 mph fastball and a 90.6 mph sinker, but has a unique low-slot arm angle that confuses opposing hitters and leads to success.

He's been healthy the past few seasons and led all Pirates minor league pitchers with 151 innings pitched, making him a strong bulk option out of the bullpen, or even a backend starter, if there are injuries to the rotation.

Wietgrefe's low walk rate, 7.8%, and a 2.87 BB/9 also make him someone who can last longer in games without running up a high pitch count.

If he starts 2027 well with Indianapolis, expect to see him make the Pirates roster at some point.

No. 2: OF Mitch Jebb

2023 MLB Draft: 2nd Round, 42 Overall. (Michigan State)

Baseball America: 23rd. MLB Pipeline: Not Ranked.

The Pirates have a strong outfield for 2027, with Oneil Cruz in center field, Bryan Reynolds in left field, Valdez in right field and both Jake Mangum and Billy Cook off the bench.

Pittsburgh may need some help in the outfield this season, especially if there are injuries, and Mitch Jebb could be their answer.

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Mitch Jebb (92) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jebb had an interesting season in 2026, making one big improvement that had been a weak part of his game.

He hit eight home runs this season, after not hitting any in 122 games with Double-A Altoona in 2025, and went from July 6, 2024, to April 23, 2026, without hitting one, 656 days.

Jebb hit two home runs on April 23 and also on Aug. 23, plus four more home runs in the second half of the season.

He suffered a setback, fracturing his thumb and missing three months from April 26 to July 24, which prevented him from really producing how he should've.

Jebb still had a solid season at the plate, batting .286/.364/.475 for an OPS of .839 in 55 games for Indianapolis , with 62 hits, seven doubles, five triples, the eight home runs, 29 RBI, 28 walks to 40 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on 11 attempts.

He's played the middle infield before, second base and shortstop, but has played almost exclusively in center field the past two seasons.

If Jebb shows he can hit, with some left-handed power, and also play strong defense in center field, there could be some opportunities for him in 2027.

No. 3: 2B/3B Duce Gorson

2024 MLB Draft: Ninth Round, 264th Overall. (UCLA)

MLB Pipeline: 26th. Baseball America: Not Ranked

The Pirates always need some infield depth and Duce Gorson could provide that in 2027.

Gorson primarily plays second base and third base, with some first base as well, giving the Pirates options on where they decide to put him.

The Pirates also lack options at second base, especially if they don't re-sign Brandon Lowe , and at third base, where they don't have a true position player.

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base for the final out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gorson played a career-high 127 games in 2026, but performed well following his promotion to Triple-A on July 17.

He hit .277/.379/.457 for an OPS of .836 in 48 games, with 48 hits, nine doubles, two triples, six home runs, 22 RBI and nine stolen bases on 13 attempts.

Gorson isn't going to dominate in any specific area, but he does a lot of things well, and his speed is a positive, with 38 stolen bases on 46 attempts in 2026.

There's a role Gorson could play next season for the Pirates, especially if they need infield depth, and at 24, he should take that opportunity head-on.

No. 4: C Easton Carmichael

2025 MLB Draft: 3rd Round, 82nd. (Oklahoma)

MLB Pipeline: 8th. Baseball America: 9th

The Pirates are still figuring out who their best catcher is for next season, and Easton Carmichael has a chance to assert himself.

Carmichael had a great first season as a professional in 2026, batting .287/.339/.486 for an OPS of .825 in 111 games, 127 hits, 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 92 RBI.

Oklahoma catcher Easton Carmichael (2) hits during the Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, May 20, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was particularly impressive at High-A Greensboro, slashing .305/.350/.518 for an OPS of .868, with 95 hits, 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 63 RBI in 74 games, serving as one of the top hitters in the South Atlantic League before getting promoted to Altoona on July 25.

Carmichael wasn't as dominant at Double-A, batting .244/.313/.412 for an OPS of .725 in 37 games, but got good experience before 2027.

He is currently playing in the Arizona Fall League and will get more chances to show the Pirates why he could play later on in 2027.

The Pirates currently have three catchers on the 40-man roster: Henry Davis, Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez.

Davis has been excellent defensively, but poor at the plate; Flores showed off his strong right-handed power, but had issues behind the plate, and Rodríguez can't resume baseball activities until March-May 2027, following left hip labrum surgery .

If Carmichael can stay healthy and produce both from the plate and behind the plate, then the Pirates may look at him as their fourth catcher for 2027.

No. 5: 3B Murf Gray

2025 MLB Draft: Competitive Balance Round B. 73rd Overall (Fresno State)

MLB Pipeline: 4th. (89th Overall). Baseball America: 4th.

There was no position player prospect who excelled more than Gray did, and his play made him a top 100 prospect at the end of 2026.

Gray was brilliant in his first season as a professional, earning two promotions and serving as the best hitter in the Pirates' farm system.

He hit .305/.402/.567 for an OPS of .969 in 122 games across Single-A Bradenton, High-A and Double-A, with 143 hits, 27 doubles, 32 home runs , 97 RBI, 100 runs scored and 66 walks to 114 strikeouts.

Murf Gray Ranking Amongst Pirates Position Players (2026)

Stat (Total) Ranking Runs (100)/Hits (143)/Home Runs (32)/RBI (97)/Slugging Percentage (.567)/OPS (.969) 1st Batting Average (.305) 2nd On-Base Percentage (.402) 3rd

Gray moved up quickly, to Greensboro on May 19 and then Altoona on July 17, spending the second half of the season there.

The Pirates could make Gray a fixture at third base, as they lack a true option there, but he still hasn't played at Triple-A yet.

Gray had success at Double-A, batting .258/.395/.484 for an OPS of .879, but will have to adjust to better pitching at Triple-A.

It also depends on whether the Pirates see Gray as their third baseman for the future, or if they think he fits better somewhere else.

Gray was fantastic in 2026, and if his 2027 season is somewhat close to this one, he'll make it hard for the Pirates not to call him up.

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