PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have great talent in their farm system, and they made sure to protect two of their brightest, young stars.

The Pirates announced that they added both outfielder Mitch Jebb and catcher/first baseman Axiel Plaz to the 40-man roster, which is now full.

Pittsburgh added both of these players to the 40-man roster before the deadline at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 17, which they had to do to keep them from being taken in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Rule 5 Draft keeps teams from stockpiling talent and allows other MLB teams to take players that aren't on the 40-man roster and have been in the minor leagues for either four or five years.

Both players were first-year eligible , with Jebb in his fourth season after the Pirates took him in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Michigan State, and Plaz in his fifth season, signed him out of Venezuela as part of the 2022 International Signing Class.

Jebb has played both infield and outfield, but has spent most of his time in the past two seasons in center field .

He dealt with a fractured thumb in 2026, sidelining him for three months, but he also hit .286/.364/.475 for an OPS of .839 in 55 games with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Plaz had a great season with High-A Greensboro, batting .305/.389/.513 for an OPS of .902 in 94 games.

He is a great right-handed power hitter , and the Pirates likely didn't want him to leave the farm system, even if he hasn't played higher than High-A.