PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have promising talents in the minor leagues and want to see them grow with the franchise into productive players in MLB.

The Pirates have until 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 17 to decide which players they protect for the Rule 5 Draft, which will take place during the Winter Meetings on Dec. 9.

Pittsburgh must place those players on their 40-man roster, or they risk other MLB teams selecting them in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Pirates have a few prospects they may decide are worth protecting and that they see playing at the highest level next season.

No. 1: OF Lonnie White Jr.

One of the biggest breakout performances from any Pirates prospect this season was outfielder Lonnie White Jr., who needed it more than almost anyone else in the farm system.

White hit .270/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 114 games across High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, with 110 hits, 18 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 RBI, 68 walks to 144 strikeouts and 21 stolen bases on 25 attempts.

He had dealt with injuries over the prevous few seasons and set career-highs in almost every statistic.

White has great speed, can play all three outfield spots, and showed some impressive power in 2026, which bodes well for him turning 24 before next season.

He also struck out 32% of the time at Double-A, which put him in the ninth percentile, a number that will also warn off other teams.

The Pirates have strong outfield depth, and they could still protect White, but it's likely they will wait to see what he can do at Triple-A first before committing to the 64th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

No. 2: RHP Derek Diamond

The Pirates always need bullpen additions, and one way they can go about it is by adding right-handed relief pitcher Derek Diamond to the 40-man roster.

Diamond had a strong 2026 campaign, with the Pirates naming him the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, with a 7-0 record in 37 outings, a 2.48 ERA over 58 innings pitched, 57 strikeouts to nine walks, a .231 BAA and a 1.02 WHIP.

He was also impressive with Triple-A Indianapolis, with a 5-0 record in 29 appearances, 39 strikeouts to eight walks, a .259 BAA and a 1.19 WHIP.

Diamond was originally a starting pitcher when the Pirates selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Mississippi, but transitioning into a reliever has been huge for his career and has made him into a pitcher who could go in the Rule 5 Draft.

He has struggled with high hard-hit rates, but he also has an incredibly low walk rate, 4.5%, and his extension helps him deceive opposing hitters.

The Pirates protecting Diamond wouldn't be too surprising, and with two open 40-man roster spots, that could just happen.

No. 3: OF Mitch Jebb

Another Pirates outfield prospect who has dealt with injuries is Mitch Jebb, who missed three months this season with a fractured thumb.

Jebb was strong outside of that missed time , batting .286/.364/.475 for an OPS of .839 in 55 games at Triple-A.

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Mitch Jebb (92) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also went from hitting no home runs in 2025 to eight home runs with Indianapolis, as he found ways to add some power to his swing and become a more versatile hitter.

Jebb plays mostly center field and has good speed, stealing 101 bases over his four seasons in the minor leagues.

The Pirates could consider protecting Jebb, but they already have similar players like him on their 40-man roster, like Jake Mangum.

Pittsburgh can always use outfield depth, so Jebb probably gets added to the 40-man roster.

No. 4: C Axiel Plaz

The Pirates have a few strong catching prospects in their farm system and Axiel Plaz is one of them.

He had an excellent season for Greensboro, batting .305/.389/.513 for an OPS of .902 in 94 games, with 109 hits, 20 doubles, 18 home runs and 74 RBI.

Plaz ranked amongst the best hitters in the South Atlantic League : second in batting average, third in OPS, fifth in slugging percentage and ninth in on-base percentage, plus sixth in hits, ninth in total bases (183) tied for 15th in doubles and tied for 18th in home runs.

There's a lot to like about Plaz and what he brings to the plate, as he could develop into a great right-handed power bat at the catcher position.

He still hasn't played above High-A and could stand to get better from behind the plate as he progresses through the minor leagues.

The Pirates have just three catchers on their 40-man roster: Henry Davis, Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez.

Adding a fourth catcher would be beneficial, but the Pirates might not think Plaz is ready just yet, even if he is someone they see as a future catcher option.

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) asks for an appeal to third base on a check swing by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (not pictured) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Notes for Pirates Before Rule 5 Draft Deadline

The Rule 5 Draft this season is different than in other years, as an impending lockout threatens the offseason for MLB teams.

A labor battle between the owners and the MLBPA will most likely result in a lockout after the current CBA expires at midnight on Dec. 2, which will stop all transactions until a new CBA is ratified.

The Rule 5 Draft didn't take place during the last lockout in 2021, so it's likely it will be canceled this season too.

Placing prospects on the 40-man roster also means they can't play in the minor leagues if this labor battle goes past Spring Training and into the regular season.

Players like Plaz won't benefit if they're stuck on the 40-man roster and not playing games every day, so that also will factor into the decisions the Pirates make.

General manager Ben Cherington spoke about the Rule 5 Draft at the General Managers' Meetings in Las Vegas last week and said the Pirates will make the decisions they need, but that it's not as large of a group as it usually is for the deadline.

"Yeah, I think again, just be as prepared as we can, and look for as much information as we can between now and the time we have to make those decisions, basically.

"The past is informative and not perfect. You know, whatever happened last time doesn't mean it's exactly going to happen that way again. So we'll see.

"...We've already added some of the players, probably, we would have been talking about. So we have some to consider. It's not quite as big of a list as it has been in some other years."