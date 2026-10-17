Pirates Re-Sign Outfielder with Local Ties

The Pittsburgh Pirates have re-signed an outfielder with local ties.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Colin Beazley, the Pirates have inked Kyler Fedko to a two-year, minor league contract.

Per source, the Pirates have agreed to re-sign outfielder Kyler Fedko to a two-year, minor league deal.



Fedko, 27, is a Gibsonia native who made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in June. He had a .907 OPS in Triple-A last year. — Colin Beazley (@colin_beazley) October 17, 2026

Fedko is from nearby Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, and he attended Vincentian Academy in McCandless, Pennsylvania before playing collegiately for UConn from 2019 to 2021, where he hit .330/.407/.552 with 19 home runs and 88 RBIs over 119 games and 504 trips to the plate.

He was later selected in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Fedko made his major league debut for the Twins this past season and appeared in a total of 14 games for the club, slashing .000/.105/.000 in 19 plate appearances over that stretch.

He underwent surgery for a torn ACL, MCL and LCL in his left knee in August, however, and Minnesota designated him for assignment on September 1 before subsequently releasing him.

Pittsburgh then signed Fedko to a minor league deal on September 3, and he's now back with the organization.

Fedko, once he fully recovers, should provide some upper-level minor league depth in the outfield for the Pirates during the 2027 season.

Jun 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Kyler Fedko (51) bats against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Pittsburgh's OF Depth Currently Stands

Barring any surprises, the Pirates are almost certainly going to start Bryan Reynolds in left field, Oneil Cruz in center field and Esmerlyn Valdez in right field, while Jake Mangum serves as the fourth outfielder.

Ronny Simon, Jared Triolo and Ryan O'Hearn can all play in the corner spots too, though the latter in particular had a really rough defensive year in the outfield (-5 Defensive Runs Saved, -4 Outs Above Average over 335 1/3 innings).

Tyler Callihan logged a combined 113 innings across all three outfield positions for Pittsburgh in 2026, though he posted -4 DRS over that span.

It was a similar story with Jhostynxon Garcia, who closed out the year with 114 2/3 frames and a -2 DRS spread across all three outfield spots for Pittsburgh.

Billy Cook, on the other hand, recorded 2 DRS over 214 innings in the outfield for the Pirates.

Nick Yorke had zero DRS and OAA spread across 40 frames in the corners, while Fedko also didn't put up any DRS or OAA in 50 defensive innings in the outfield for the Twins.

Lonnie White Jr., who's primarily a center fielder, may also factor into Pittsburgh's plans and make his big league debut in 2027 after hitting 26 home runs with a .896 OPS in the minors this past season.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!