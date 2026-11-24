PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't reach their goal set in 2026, which team president Travis Williams ensured they would.

Williams made the claim following the 2025 season that the goal for 2026 was to make the playoffs and that they had the resources to do so, after finishing 71-91.

"We're looking in 2026 to make the playoffs. Period. Full stop," Williams said to the local media. "We did not want to veer from that. We're pushing it all in to make sure we're able to make the playoffs in 2026."

The Pirates did not reach that goal this season , six games back in the National League Wild Card standings, prompting questions about Williams and the promise he made.

Travis Williams Addresses "Period. Full Stop." Comment

Williams spoke for the first time on these comments at the sixth annual #BurghProud Thanksgiving meal distribution event outside of PNC Park on Nov. 24.

He acknowledged to Jason Mackey of Pirates.com that the Pirates fell short of the goal they set last offseason, but that they did get better and are in a good position for 2027.

Williams also said that he, owner Bob Nutting, general manager Ben Cherington and manager Don Kelly are all working to make the postseason next year.

May 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington looks on during batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We intentionally set very high expectations for ourselves in 2026," Williams said. "Our goal was to make the playoffs. While we ultimately didn't accomplish that goal, we did make a lot of meaningful strides and progress in 2026, which is a real good foundation for us going into '27.

"These expectations haven't hanged. Our expectations for '27 are to make the playoffs. We're fully committed to that, from Bob, to myself, to Ben, to Donnie. Everybody is coming together to work toward that goal."

What to Make of Comments From Williams

Williams is right in that the Pirates did make progress from 2025 to 2026, going from 71-91 to 82-80, clinching their first winning season since 2018.

It was also the first winning season under Williams and Cherington, who both started their respective roles ahead of the 2020 season.

Williams surprisingly made those comments after the Pirates had the fifth-worst record in baseball and then reaffirmed them at the Q&A at PiratesFest back in January.

Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams (left) and Roberto Clemente Jr. (right) son of former Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente (not pictured) talk on the field before the game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates had a chance to make the postseason in 2026, as they were in the National League Wild Card race through the end of July, but a poor 7-16 run from late July to mid-August ruined those chances.

Pittsburgh missing the playoffs wasn't too surprising, as they were in the toughest division in baseball and fell short against some great NL Teams, but the comments and the lack of accountability are.

Promising Pirates fans, who have seen just three postseason appearances since the early 1990s and have the second-longest absence from the playoffs in MLB, you're going to do just that, then you need to come through on that.

The Pirates made some solid additions last offseason in free-agent Ryan O'Hearn and landing second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and southpaw closer Mason Montgomery in a trade , but the roster still fell short, especially with injuries to their best players.

Pittsburgh also hasn't made any big moves this offseason, and with a week until the Dec. 1 lockout , there's only so much time to make additions for 2027.

Williams is still with the team, and so too is Cherington, but they can't waste these next few days, as the Pirates have their best shot at making the postseason since the mid-2010s.

The Pirates must be reasonable with what they can achieve, but when it's time to go after it and build a winning team, they need the right people to go out and deliver just that.

If the Pirates miss out on the postseason again in 2027, serious accountability needs to take place, as the fans deserve better than what they've been dealt under this regime.