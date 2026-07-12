Pirates' Seth Hernandez Dominates in Futures Game

PHILADELPHIA — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez is one of the top upcoming talents in baseball and he showed fans across the sport exactly why that is.

Hernandez represented the Pirates for the National League in the Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, where he threw a scoreless second inning of relief and showed off his stuff in front of a national audience.

It was a great outing for Hernandez who struck out two batters and got another to pop out in foul territory, making quick work of some great hitting prospects from the American League.

Hernandez has put up these kinds of performances all season and doing so at the Futures Game just validated the results he's gotten.

Seth Hernandez in the Futures Game:



• Strikeout (changeup)

• Foul out

• Strikeout (99mph fastball)



Fastball touched 101mph. 14 pitches, 10 strikes



Yep - that’ll do it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PTel2EVSZN — Christian ✞ (@CWolfPGH) July 12, 2026

Why Hernandez Was Successful in Futures Game

Hernandez made quick work of Kansas City Royals catcher Blake Mitchell, striking him out on four pitches to start the second inning.

It was three straight fastballs from Hernandez, a 100.2 mph for a ball, back-to-back strikes on a 99.3 mph foul and a swing-and-miss at 99.2 mph, and then he threw a 87.8 mph changeup down low that Mitchell also swung and missed on.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft Seth Hernandez looks on before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hernandez then got Chicago White Sox third baseman Caleb Bonemer to fly out on just two pitches, with a 100 mph four-seam fastball that was called a strike and then Bonemer hitting a 91.1 mph slider down that Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Peña made a nice catch on in foul territory.

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ike Irish poised a much better threat for Hernandez, forcing an eight-pitch at-bat.

Hernandez still got the better of Irish, throwing a 99.1 four-seam fastball outside that Irish swung and missed on for the final out and his second strikeout of the game.

Florentino Also Makes Impact for NL

Hernandez wasn't the only Pirates prospect at the Futures Game, as Edward Florentino started in right field and hit ninth.

Florentino ledoff the bottom of the third inning and took a 94.4 mph four-seam fastball, earning a spot on first base with the hit by pitch.

He then managed to steal second base and would eventually score off of two ground outs to tie the game up at 1-1.

Hernandez and Florentino both star for High-A Greensboro and are the top two prospects in the Pirates farm system and amongst the best in baseball, with Hernandez the second-best pitcher and Florentino a top 10 outfielder .

These two players each had a good showing in the Futures Game and the Pirates will hope that this keeps going for them over the rest of the campaign.

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