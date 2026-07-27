Pirates Make Injury Decision on Seth Hernandez

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best pitching prospects in baseball in Seth Hernandez, but they'll have to wait before he takes the mound again.

The Pirates are putting their star right-handed pitching prospect on the injured list, per Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com .

Hernandez dealt with pain in his left oblique after his most recent start for High-A Greensboro against Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) on the road on July 24, where he threw three innings.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on July 26 that the three innings was scheduled for Hernandez and that they were still learning about the injury when he spoke to local media.

Hernandez has dominated in his first professional season, posting a 6-1 record over 18 starts, a 2.43 ERA over 74.0 innings pitched, 118 strikeouts to 31 walks, a .181 BAA and a 1.05 WHIP.

His play made him the top right-handed pitching prospect per MLB Pipeline and second-best per Baseball America.

It also landed him in the Futures Game , where he threw a scoreless second inning, and represented the Pirates for the National League with outfielder prospect Edward Florentino.

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