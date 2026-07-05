Pirates Secure Pitcher With 40-Man Roster Move
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WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Pirates could've lost a pitcher they valued, but they made sure they didn't let him go elsewhere.
The Pirates announced that they selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock to the 40-man roster and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 5.
Pittsburgh needed room on their 40-man roster and did this by designating infielder Davis Wendzel for assignment.
The Pirates can now recall Murdock to the 26-man roster with this move and also move him between the minor leagues and major leagues as needed.
Why The Pirates Added Murdock to 40-Man Roster
It's an interesting move from the Pirates, not one that necessarily has massive ramifications on the team, but more so from a contract stand point.
Murdock had an assignment clause in the minor league contract he signed with the Pirates this past offseason.
This allows another MLB team to add Murdock to their 26-man roster and the Pirates had to either let him go to that MLB team or put him on their 40-man roster. The Pirates doing so signals that there was interest of another team doing exactly this.
It is somewhat different than when a player exercises an upward mobility clause, which would've required the Pirates to add Murdock to their 26-man roster or let him go to another team, which they did with left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa, who they traded to the Boston Red Sox on June 4.
The Pirates decided that it was worth it to add him to their 40-man roster and let Wendzel go, who had played for them this season.
Pittsburgh selected Wendzel's contract on June 7 and then after two games, optioned him back to Indianapolis on June 11.
Wendzel also went on the 7-day injured list on July 3, so the Pirates likely decided that they'd want a healthy minor leaguer on their 40-man roster rather than one who wasn't.
What the Pirates Will Get From Murdock
There isn't a guarantee that Murdock will play for the Pirates this season, but this move means that there's always the possibility.
Murdock built back up this season, first pitching with Single-A Bradenton, then Double-A Altoona and with Indianapolis most recently.
He has posted a 2-2 record in 24 relief appearances with one start, with a 4.11 ERA over 30.2 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts to nine walks, a .223 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.11 WHIP.
Murdock has posted a 4.26 ERA over 11 relief appearances and 12.2 innings pitched with Indianapolis, with 21 strikeouts to four walks, a .245 BAA and a 1.26 WHIP.
Expect Murdock to throw one of three pitches in a cutter, sweeper or a sinker, but he does have a changeup and four-seam fastball in his arsenal as well.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.