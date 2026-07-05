Pirates Secure Pitcher With 40-Man Roster Move

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Pirates could've lost a pitcher they valued, but they made sure they didn't let him go elsewhere.

The Pirates announced that they selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock to the 40-man roster and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 5.

Pittsburgh needed room on their 40-man roster and did this by designating infielder Davis Wendzel for assignment.

The Pirates can now recall Murdock to the 26-man roster with this move and also move him between the minor leagues and major leagues as needed.

Why The Pirates Added Murdock to 40-Man Roster

It's an interesting move from the Pirates, not one that necessarily has massive ramifications on the team, but more so from a contract stand point.

Murdock had an assignment clause in the minor league contract he signed with the Pirates this past offseason.

May 7, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Noah Murdock (58) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This allows another MLB team to add Murdock to their 26-man roster and the Pirates had to either let him go to that MLB team or put him on their 40-man roster. The Pirates doing so signals that there was interest of another team doing exactly this.

It is somewhat different than when a player exercises an upward mobility clause , which would've required the Pirates to add Murdock to their 26-man roster or let him go to another team, which they did with left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa , who they traded to the Boston Red Sox on June 4.

The Pirates decided that it was worth it to add him to their 40-man roster and let Wendzel go, who had played for them this season.

Pittsburgh selected Wendzel's contract on June 7 and then after two games, optioned him back to Indianapolis on June 11.

Wendzel also went on the 7-day injured list on July 3, so the Pirates likely decided that they'd want a healthy minor leaguer on their 40-man roster rather than one who wasn't.

What the Pirates Will Get From Murdock

There isn't a guarantee that Murdock will play for the Pirates this season, but this move means that there's always the possibility.

Murdock built back up this season, first pitching with Single-A Bradenton, then Double-A Altoona and with Indianapolis most recently.

Apr 26, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Noah Murdock (58) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has posted a 2-2 record in 24 relief appearances with one start, with a 4.11 ERA over 30.2 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts to nine walks, a .223 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.11 WHIP.

Murdock has posted a 4.26 ERA over 11 relief appearances and 12.2 innings pitched with Indianapolis, with 21 strikeouts to four walks, a .245 BAA and a 1.26 WHIP.

Expect Murdock to throw one of three pitches in a cutter, sweeper or a sinker, but he does have a changeup and four-seam fastball in his arsenal as well.

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