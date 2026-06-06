Pirates Star Leaves Braves Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a bad game against the Atlanta Braves and then it got worse at the very end.

Pirates designated hitter Brandon Lowe fouled a ball off of his right knee and immediately dropped to the ground in pain with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

Lowe immediately grabbed his right kneecap and Pirates medical staff came out, along with manager Don Kelly and third base coach Tony Beasley.

Kelly and a Pirates medical staff helped Lowe up and then the medical staffer walked him off the field and into the dugout, while right fielder Ryan O'Hearn patted Lowe on his back.

The worst possible ending to today's game.



Brandon Lowe fouled a ball off of his knee, and left the game in a ton of pain



Not good. https://t.co/I0vWuYJXLA pic.twitter.com/nXBvGDFQ14 — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) June 6, 2026

Lowe has been one of the Pirates best hitters this season, after they acquired him in a big trade with the Tampa Bay Rays this past winter.

He has slashed .249/.333/.515 for an OPS of .848 in 59 games, with 57 hits, 40 runs scored, 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 41 RBI and 28 walks to 66 strikeouts.

Lowe leads the Pirates with 15 home runs, which ranks tied-sixth in the National League and tied-14th in MLB. His 41 RBI is second on the team, eighth in the NL and tied-14th in MLB, his slugging percentage ranks 12th in the NL and 20th in MLB and his OPS ranks tied-19th in the NL.

The Pirates will hope that Lowe isn't out too long and that he's back out smashing home runs and producing the way he has this season.

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