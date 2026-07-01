Pirates Prospect Duo Earns Futures Game Nods

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some of the best prospects in baseball and their two top talents will show everyone why they are exactly that.

Pirates right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez and outfielder Edward Florentio will represent the team and play for the National League in the Futures Game during All-Star Weekend at Citizens Bank Park on July 12.

The Futures Game features the best prospects in baseball and both Hernandez and Florentino rank amongst the top youngsters in the sport.

It's a great honor for both players, who have proven they are on the right path towards making an impacta the major league level.

Seth Hernandez Excelling in 2026

The Pirates took Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif. and he has done just as they hoped he would do so far in 2026.

Hernandez dominated with Single-A Bradenton to start his first professional season, with a 3-0 record over six starts, a 0.96 ERA over 28.0 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to seven walks, a .135 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 0.71 WHIP.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft talks with Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Florida State League named him their April Pitcher of the Month and he led the FSL in ERA, WHIP, BAA, strikeouts, K/9 (16.07), K/BB (7.14) and ranked second in innings pitched before earning promotion to High-A Greensboro on May 12.

Hernandez has faced much better competition in High-A, with a few shaky appearances, but has improved over his recent outings, with just one earned run over his past three starts.

He's posted a 3-1 record in eight starts with Greensboro, a 2.88 ERA over 34.1 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to 21 walks, a .178 BAA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Scouts have noticed Hernandez and his play and Baseball America and MLB Pipeline rank him sixth and seventh overall, both as the second-best pitching prospect in baseball.

Hernandez also has an incredible pitch mix , with a four-seam fastball that reaches 100 mph, while throwing his offspeed pitches, changeup, slider and curveball with great movement and break.

Only turning 20 years old on June 28, Hernandez is on his way to serving as another great pitching prospect for the Pirates, along with the likes of Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler in recent history.

Edward Florentino Could Be Next Great Pirates Outfielder

The Pirates didn't quite expect Florentino to have the rise he did in 2025 , but at just 18 years old, he proved he had the talent and potential to really become something special.

Florentino slashed .290/.400/.548 for an OPS of .948 in 83 games across the Florida Complex League (FCL) and Single-A Bradenton, with 84 hits, 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 59 RBI, 49 walks to 78 strikeouts and 35 stolen bases on 41 attempts.

Tampa Tarpons won 4-1 over the Bradenton Marauders at Bradenton's LECOM Park Wednesday evening June, 29, 2022. On Sunday July 3, 2022, Bradenton Marauders will again host the Tampa Tarpons, starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Independence Day celebration post-game fireworks show. For more information visit milb.com/bradenton/tickets/promotions. Sar Bradenton Marauders 28 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His play saw him rise up prospect rankings and Baseball America even named him their top corner outfielder.

Florentino hasn't had the same success this season, with an ankle injury that kept him from playing for most of Spring Training and not having the best numbers at Greensboro.

He has slashed .230/.372/.435 for an OPS of .807 in 53 games, with 44 hits, 46 runs scored, seven doubles, 10 home runs, 38 RBI and 42 walks to 65 strikeouts.

The Pirates have great faith in Florentino, who has a fantastic swing that can really upper-cut baseballs and send them far out for easy home runs.

Florentino is also still just 19 years old and will have time for development and improvement of every facet of his game during his time in the major leagues.

Baseball America ranks Florentino 30th overall and MLB Pipeline ranks him 31st overall.

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