Pirates Should Be Watching Old Friend During Yankees Run

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finished strongly in 2026, so they must build up their roster this offseason to capitalize in 2027.

One player the Pirates should consider is New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar, a free agent after this season.

The Pirates' bullpen was one area that improved by the end of the season, but the front office shouldn't just stop at their trade deadline additions and should make more moves this winter.

Reuniting with Bednar, a former Pirates pitcher who grew up in the Pittsburgh area, is a decision that would come with emotional benefits, but far more so on the field.

Why Pirates Should Go After Bednar

The Pirates traded Bednar to the Yankees at the 2025 deadline, and he has been fantastic for his new team since then.

Bednar has posted an 11-3 record in 86 appearances with the Bronx Bombers, a 2.39 ERA over 94.0 innings pitched, 111 strikeouts to 29 walks, a 1.01 WHIP and a .193 BAA.

Aug 28, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has also been a shutdown closer for the Yankees, with 45 saves in 52 opportunities, including 35 saves in 39 opportunities in 2026.

Bednar's full season in the Bronx in 2026 was a success: a 7-3 record in 64 appearances, a 2.47 ERA over 69.1 innings pitched, 76 strikeouts to 20 walks. a .205 BAA and a 1.04 WHIP.

He also made a big adjustment this season, going with the split-finger fastball, splitter, over the four-seam fastball he prioritized with the Pirates.

Bednar posted a +14 run value with the splitter, the best of any pitcher in baseball and tied for the 17th-most of any pitch this season, per Baseball Savant .

He also was in the 99th percentile for chase percentage, 38.4%, and rated in the 70th percentile or higher in other advanced statistical categories.

Bednar also ranks in the top 10% of expected slugging percentage (.309), weighted on-base average (.249) and expected weighted on-base average (.263).

He's also gotten postseason experience with the Yankees, posting a 1.50 ERA over five games and six innings in 2025 and two scoreless outings in 2026.

The former two-time All-Star with the Pirates has maintained his great form with the Yankees, especially after overcoming rough times in 2024 and 2025 , and would be welcomed back to his hometown as a big part of a team vying for the postseason in 2027.

How Bednar Fits in the Pirates Bullpen

The Pirates don't need Bednar to necessarily be a closer, as left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery emerged as the team's ninth-inning man.

Montgomery was the best relief pitcher in baseball in the final two months of the season and only allowed three runs, all coming in one outing during that time.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Bednar gives the Pirates two options at closer for whichever arm is needed, right-handed or left-handed.

Bednar would provide the Pirates another high-leverage arm , joining Montgomery and setup man in right-hander Luke Weaver , who joined at the 2026 trade deadline from the New York Mets.

His addition would make for one of the best high-leverage trio in baseball and secure the Pirates numerous wins, en route to their first postseason since 2015.

Bednar never had much team success with the Pirates, but returning in 2027 and bringing winning baseball to his hometown should be incredibly enticing for him and the front office to bring him back.

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