Hard-Throwing Reliever Could Help Pirates Bullpen

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need a better bullpen in 2027, and this offseason allows them to add to that.

The Pirates threw too many games away last season, as they lacked bullpen arms they could rely on late in games.

Pittsburgh made additions at the trade deadline, but they need more to build a bullpen that can compete for the postseason.

One relief pitcher that the Pirates could sign as a free agent in Jonathan Loáisiga, who would play a big role in 2027.

Why the Pirates Should Go After Loáisiga

The Pirates could use another right-handed, high-leverage relief pitcher and Loáisiga fits that profile.

He had great success with the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, pitching later on, from the sixth to the ninth inning, which made him a versatile option.

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga (43) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loáisiga ERA per Inning in 2026

Inning (Games/Innings Pitched) ERA 6th (11/9.1) 0.96 7th (16/14.1) 2.51 8th (20/18.2) 2.41 9th (14/12.2) 2.13

Loáisiga was a strong pitcher for Arizona throughout 2026 after signing a minor league contract in the offseason, posting a 7-3 record in 67 appearances, a 2.42 ERA over 67 innings, 48 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .231 BAA and a 1.03 WHIP.

He was one of the best relief pitchers when it came to preventing walks, with his 5.0% walk rate and 1.75 BB/9 the seventh-lowest, tied for the ninth-fewest walks and tied for the 23rd-lowest WHIP.

Loáisiga also induced some of the weakest contact of any pitcher in baseball, as opposing hitters struggled to get after him.

Loáisiga Advanced Stats Rankings 2026

Stat (Total) Ranking (Percentile) Average Exit Velocity (85.2 mph) Ninth (98th) Barrel % (3.5%) 11th (97th) GroundBall % (55.8%) 15th (95th) Chase % (35.9%) (93rd) Hard-Hit % (31.7%) 26th (92nd)

Loáisiga had a great sinker this season, +10 run value per Statcast, and his four-seam fastball also worked well, averaging 97.9 mph and 97.6 mph on both pitches, respectively.

Where Loáisiga Fits on the Pirates

A hard-throwing right-handed relief pitcher would work well on a Pirates staff that could use a veteran presence.

The Pirates have a few strong right-handed arms in setup man Luke Weaver , Lake Bachar, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez , but adding another reliable high-leverage option works well.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Luke Weaver (18) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weaver and closer Mason Montgomery would still be the eighth-and ninth-inning pitchers, but Loáisiga could take the late innings when both pitchers need a break.

Bachar, Mlodzinski and Ramírez work as middle relievers, but can also take on high-leverage too, so the Pirates have options in how they would deploy Loáisiga if they sign him.

It also gives the Pirates someone more experienced than the rookie arms they relied on last season, and depth if there is an injury.

Would the Pirates Sign Loáisiga?

Loáisiga is an established veteran and pitched eight seasons for the New York Yankees, 2018 to 2025, before pitching for the Diamondbacks this season, with 260 MLB appearances.

This last season was a strong one for him, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that Loáisiga could receive a multi-year big-league deal.

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loáisiga would be a strong addition to the Pirates' bullpen, but they also need to see if he fits within their payroll, which is already projected at $100 million before they make any new signings/trades.

The Pirates do need more bullpen help, and the mistake of not adding enough last offseason saw them lose games that prevented them from making the postseason.

Loáisiga alone won't make the Pirates bullpen the best it can be, but a free agent signing like him is a step in the right direction.