PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need bullpen help in 2027, but one of the top free agents is not on their radar.

Robert Murray of FanSided responded to a question about left-handed relief pitcher and free agent Alex Vesia and a potential link to the Pirates this offseason on The Baseball Insiders podcast .

Murray reported that there was no connection between the two parties and that the report wasn't true at all.

"There was one about Alex Vesia and the Pirates. I checked on that, that could not be further from the truth," Murray said. "The Pirates do not have anything going on with Alex Vesia at the moment. That report, from whoever that was, is totally, totally, false there."

Why Vesia Would Make Sense for the Pirates

The Pirates are targeting left-handed pitching this offseason , and while Vesia isn't a starting pitcher, he would be a fantastic addition to the bullpen.

Vesia has been a dominant force in the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen for the past six seasons from 2021 to 2026, with a 2.66 ERA over 366 appearances, a 12.0 K/9 and 1.09 WHIP.

Aug 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been one of the better strikeout relief pitchers in baseball, with the 20th-best K/9, 14th-best K% (32.6%) and eighth-most strikeouts (426) in that time, while also tied for the fifth-lowest BAA, (.174).

Vesia is also a dominant postseason pitcher, posting a 1.59 ERA over 31 outings and 22.2 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP.

He also does incredibly well with expected stats and induces weaker contact, making him a great relief pitcher in any bullpen.

Vesia would be another high-leverage arm for the Pirates, which they could use to bolster setup man, right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver, and closer in left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery.

It would complement the middle relievers they have in Lake Bachar, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez, all three right-handed pitchers.

Who Pirates Should Target for Bullpen Help in 2027

The Pirates may not go after Vesia, who is one of the most sought-after names in free agency, but they can still add to their bullpen.

Right-hander Bryan Abreu has been excellent this decade and spent four seasons, 2022 to 2025, working with now Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy on the Houston Astros.

Aug 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fellow right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga is another hard-thrower who had a bounce-back campaign in 2026 and the Pirates could benefit from his addition.

One left-handed relief pitcher who the Pirates could add is JoJo Romero , who has spent the past four seasons in the National League Central and has been a consistent bullpen arm in that time.