Pirates Share Bad News On Spencer Horwitz Injury

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz has featured as a crucial part of the lineup, but the team won't have him back for an extended time.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show that Horwitz will miss, "weeks, not days", after his recent left hamstring injury, going past the All-Star break and into July.

Horwitz suffered his injury in his last game vs. the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on June 24, after trying to beat out a double play, which landed him on the 10-day injured list on June 25.

"It's a grade one to two [hamstring]," Cherington said. "It's weeks, not days. I think we'll see how he responds. Certainly confident he's gonna come back and play a good chunk of the season, but got to get this to calm down first."

How Horwitz Has Done in 2026

Losing Horwitz is tough for the Pirates, who can't seem to have their lineup fully healthy in the middle part of the season.

Horwitz was one of the Pirates best hitters this season before his injury, slashing .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .841 in 74 games, with 69 hits, 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 walks to 40 strikeouts.

Jun 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

His plate discipline was one of the best in baseball, as he placed sixth in the National League/12th in MLB with a .386 on-base percentage, plus 40 walks ranked tied-13th in the National League/tied-27th in MLB at the time of his injury.

Horwitz also took on the role of leadoff hitter in May, where he thrived, batting .276/.388/.469 for an OPS of .857 and four leadoff home runs.

Pirates Have New First Baseman After Horwitz Injury

The injury to Horwitz moved Ryan O'Hearn to first base, where he's started the past four games after the injury.

O'Hearn had played in right field mostly this season, but is now back at the position where he's played the most in his eight-year MLB career.

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) fields a throw to first base during the game between the Rangers and the Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh will also have utility man Jared Triolo and rookie Tyler Callihan as the other two options at first base, especially if O'Hearn needs a break, just a month from his return after a right quad muscle strain.

The Pirates do have other options at first base in Endy Rodríguez and Esmerlyn Valdez , but both players won't see much time there.

Rodríguez has essentially been the Pirates starting catcher and Valdez will now play in right field more, with O'Hearn at first base.

Valdez and Callihan will now share time at right field, with Valdez in to face left-handed pitching as a right-handed batter and Callihan in to face right-handed pitching as a left-handed batter.

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