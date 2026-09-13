Pirates Win Means Playoff Fight is Still Alive

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates need to get any win they can and they finally did that against one of their main rivals.

The Pirates outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in the series finale at Wrigley Field on Sept. 13, avoiding the sweep and ending their road trip with a victory.

It was a must-win scenario for the Pirates, after they suffered a blowout defeat, 12-2, in the series opener on Sept. 11, and then blew a late lead in the 4-3 loss on Sept. 12.

Pittsburgh finishes a tough road trip 4-2, after they swept the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, Sept. 8-10

Where Pirates Stand in NL Wild Card After Cubs Win

The Pirates are back to winning ways and to .500, 75-75, but still have considerable ground to make up in the National League Wild Card standings with just 12 games left.

Pittsburgh trails the San Diego Padres (80-68) by 5.5 games for the third spot in the NL Wild Card race, and the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-70) trail them 1.5 games, so it's still a tough proposition for them to make the playoffs.

Aug 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is tagged out at the plate by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates now head back home for a nine-game homestand, including the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 15-17, the Kansas City Royals, Sept. 18-20, and the St. Louis Cardinals, Sept. 22-24.

Milwaukee has the best record in baseball, 93-56, and will give Pittsburgh a great challenge that they must meet to stay in the NL Wild Card race.

The Royals (66-83) and Cardinals (73-76) have both struggled this season and are too far back to make a serious challenge, so the Pirates could make up ground in the standings if they do well against the Brewers.

Pittsburgh then finishes its season against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sept. 25-27, and will hope they're still in the NL Wild Card race for the final weekend of 2026.

How the Pirates Can Still Clinch the Wild Card

The Pirates obviously need to win most, if not almost all of their 12 remaining games, but there are other things they need to do.

Pittsburgh really needs great pitching performances from their remaining starters, Bubba Chandler, Jared Jones and Paul Skenes , as Braxton Ashcraft and Mitch Keller are both now injured.

Sep 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates also have two bullpen games, including the rookie trio of Wilber Dotel, Khristian Curtis and Antwone Kelly for one game, then Lake Bachar as the spot starter and others to fill in after him.

It's not easy for a bullpen to pitch two games in a five-man rotation, but they'll have to do it if they are going to play postseason baseball.

High-leverage relievers in closer Mason Montgomery , setup man Luke Weaver and middle relievers in Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez must come through in these games the rest of the way.

The Pirates now have their best hitters back, with center fielder Oneil Cruz, rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin and first baseman/designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn returned from injury.

It now complements a lineup that already had veterans in left fielder Bryan Reynolds and second baseman Brandon Lowe, plus third baseman Nick Gonzales.

The Pirates also need the Padres and Diamondbacks to both lose, but all they can control is how they play and they have the pieces to make a run the rest of September.

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