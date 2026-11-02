Pirates Make Surprising Omission to 2027 PNC Park Promotional Schedule
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are readying for the 2027 season, and so too are the event planning staff.
The Pirates unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2027 season at PNC Park, which includes giveaways and other important events outside of just the games.
Pittsburgh will play their 28th season at PNC Park in 2027, which is almost close to the amount of time they spent at Three Rivers Stadium, 31 seasons from 1970 to 2000.
An impending lockout and labor battle between the owners and the MLBPA (players' union) could threaten the season, with games lost, but the Pirates are showing some confidence by releasing the promotional schedule in November.
No Dollar Dog Days in 2027?
One important event that the Pirates normally host that is not listed for this upcoming season is the Dollar Dog Days.
Fans would be able to buy Sugardale hot dogs for a dollar each, a maximum of four per purchase, at different locations throughout the park.
The Pirates would even announce the number of hot dogs ingested throughout the game, ranging from thousands to tens of thousands.
This is likely the end of Sugardale sponsoring the dollar dog days for next season, but a key part of the Pirates' promotional schedule is not there.
Zambelli Fireworks/Drone Show
The Pirates have Zambelli Fireworks after games on weekends and will do so once again in 2027.
Pittsburgh has six games with Zambelli Fireworks occurring afterward, as well as two drone shows, taking place on May 21 against the Chicago White Sox and July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It is eight games total, just as many as they had in 2026.
Date
Opponent
Fireworks or Drones
April 30
Washington Nationals
Fireworks
May 21
Chicago White Sox
Drone
June 4
Toronto Blue Jays
Fireworks
June 25
Philadelphia Phillies
Fireworks
July 8
Los Angeles Dodgers
Drone
July 31
New York Mets
Fireworks
Sept. 4
Milwaukee Brewers
Fireworks
Sept. 17
Cleveland Guardians
Fireworks
Bobblehead Giveaways
The Pirates will have three games where they give out special bobbleheads to the first 20,000 fans to attend the games.
No bobbleheads are officially set yet, but the first will take place against the White Sox on May 22 during Superhero Weekend, the second against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 5 and the third against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 24 during Yinzerpalooza Weekend.
The Pirates gave out Paul Skenes' bobbleheads over the past two seasons, the first for his 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2025 and the second for his 2025 NL Cy Young Award in 2026.
Pittsburgh generally gives out a specialty bobblehead for Yinzerpalooza weekend, with rapper Mac Miller in 2025 and Dr. Robby of the hit show "The Pitt" in 2026.
Date
Opponent
Bobblehead Theme (TBA)
May 22
Chicago White Sox
Superhero Weekend
June 5
Toronto Blue Jays
N/A
July 24
Arizona Diamondbacks
Yinzerpalooza Weekend
Specialty Themed Weekends
The Pirates have different themed weekends each year and will have five in 2027: Superhero, Bucco Luau, Yinzerpalooza, Country and Fan Appreciation.
Bucco Luau is Hawaiian-themed, Yinzerpalooza honors Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania culture and fan appreciation includes some giveaways and discounts around PNC Park.
Dates
Opponent
Theme
May 21-23
Chicago White Sox
Superhero
July 9-11
Miami Marlins
Bucco Luau
July 23-25
Arizona Diamondbacks
Yinzerpalooza
Aug. 13-15
Texas Rangers
Country
Sept. 17-19
Cleveland Guardians
Fan Appreciation
Other Giveaways
The Pirates announced 19 other games where they will have a giveaway that's not a bobblehead, at least not yet.
Pittsburgh didn't reveal most of the giveaways, just listing them as a free t-shirt or kids-themed, but did unveil some interesting ones too.
The Pirates will give away a Pirates bucket hat and a Hawaiian shirt on Bucco Luau Weekend, a Pittsburgh edition of the "Guess Who" board game during Yinzerpalooza Weekend and a Pirates cowboy hat during Country Weekend.
Date
Opponent
Type of Giveaway
April 17
Cincinnati Reds
T-Shirt
April 18
Cincinnati Reds
Kids
May 1
Washington Nationals
T-Shirt
May 2
Washington Nationals
Kids
May 23
Chicago White Sox
Kids (Superhero)
June 6
Toronto Blue Jays
Kids (Eat'N Park Smiley Cookie)
June 26
Philadelphia Phillies
T-Shirt
June 27
Philadelphia Phillies
Kids
July 9
Miami Marlins
Bucket Hat (Bucco Luau)
July 10
Miami Marlins
Hawaiian Shirt (Bucco Luau)
July 11
Miami Marlins
Kids
July 23
Arizona Diamondbacks
Guess Who Board Game (Pittsburgh Edition)
July 25
Arizona Diamondbacks
Kids
July 30
New York Mets
T-Shirt
Aug. 1
New York Mets
Kids
Aug. 13
Texas Rangers
Pirates Cowboy Hat (Country Weekend)
Aug. 15
Texas Rangers
Kids (Country Weekend)
Aug. 29
Colorado Rockies
Kids
Sept. 3
Milwaukee Brewers
T-Shirt
Opening Day/Clemente Day
The Pirates will open their season against the Athletics on March 25, as long as no games are lost to the labor dispute, with all fans getting a 2027 magnetic schedule.
Pittsburgh also celebrates Clemente Day on Sept. 15, as they honor their Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente, where they'll have a special giveaway.
Pup Night
The Pirates host pup night every season, where fans can bring their dogs to PNC Park for a specially marked game.
There are 12 pup nights this season, just as they had last year, and fans will have to apply early to be able to let their dog/s come to that game.
Date
Opponent
April 6
New York Yankees
April 20
San Francisco Giants
May 4
Chicago Cubs
May 11
Milwaukee Brewers
May 25
St. Louis Cardinals
June 8
Houston Astros
June 22
Detroit Tigers
July 6
Los Angeles Dodgers
July 27
Atlanta Braves
Aug. 10
Cincinnati Reds
Aug. 24
Chicago Cubs
Sept. 14
St. Louis Cardinals
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.