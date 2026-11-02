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Pirates Make Surprising Omission to 2027 PNC Park Promotional Schedule

The Pittsburgh Pirates unveiled their dates for giveaways, bobbleheads and more.
Dominic Campbell|
Jun 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view as the Texas Rangers bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jun 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view as the Texas Rangers bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are readying for the 2027 season, and so too are the event planning staff.

The Pirates unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2027 season at PNC Park, which includes giveaways and other important events outside of just the games.

Pittsburgh will play their 28th season at PNC Park in 2027, which is almost close to the amount of time they spent at Three Rivers Stadium, 31 seasons from 1970 to 2000.

An impending lockout and labor battle between the owners and the MLBPA (players' union) could threaten the season, with games lost, but the Pirates are showing some confidence by releasing the promotional schedule in November.

No Dollar Dog Days in 2027?

One important event that the Pirates normally host that is not listed for this upcoming season is the Dollar Dog Days.

Fans would be able to buy Sugardale hot dogs for a dollar each, a maximum of four per purchase, at different locations throughout the park.

The Pirates would even announce the number of hot dogs ingested throughout the game, ranging from thousands to tens of thousands.

This is likely the end of Sugardale sponsoring the dollar dog days for next season, but a key part of the Pirates' promotional schedule is not there.

Zambelli Fireworks/Drone Show

The Pirates have Zambelli Fireworks after games on weekends and will do so once again in 2027.

Pittsburgh has six games with Zambelli Fireworks occurring afterward, as well as two drone shows, taking place on May 21 against the Chicago White Sox and July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It is eight games total, just as many as they had in 2026.

Date

Opponent

Fireworks or Drones

April 30

Washington Nationals

Fireworks

May 21

Chicago White Sox

Drone

June 4

Toronto Blue Jays

Fireworks

June 25

Philadelphia Phillies

Fireworks

July 8

Los Angeles Dodgers

Drone

July 31

New York Mets

Fireworks

Sept. 4

Milwaukee Brewers

Fireworks

Sept. 17

Cleveland Guardians

Fireworks

Bobblehead Giveaways

The Pirates will have three games where they give out special bobbleheads to the first 20,000 fans to attend the games.

No bobbleheads are officially set yet, but the first will take place against the White Sox on May 22 during Superhero Weekend, the second against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 5 and the third against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 24 during Yinzerpalooza Weekend.

The Pirates gave out Paul Skenes' bobbleheads over the past two seasons, the first for his 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2025 and the second for his 2025 NL Cy Young Award in 2026.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes
Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh generally gives out a specialty bobblehead for Yinzerpalooza weekend, with rapper Mac Miller in 2025 and Dr. Robby of the hit show "The Pitt" in 2026.

Date

Opponent

Bobblehead Theme (TBA)

May 22

Chicago White Sox

Superhero Weekend

June 5

Toronto Blue Jays

N/A

July 24

Arizona Diamondbacks

Yinzerpalooza Weekend

Specialty Themed Weekends

The Pirates have different themed weekends each year and will have five in 2027: Superhero, Bucco Luau, Yinzerpalooza, Country and Fan Appreciation.

Bucco Luau is Hawaiian-themed, Yinzerpalooza honors Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania culture and fan appreciation includes some giveaways and discounts around PNC Park.

Dates

Opponent

Theme

May 21-23

Chicago White Sox

Superhero

July 9-11

Miami Marlins

Bucco Luau

July 23-25

Arizona Diamondbacks

Yinzerpalooza

Aug. 13-15

Texas Rangers

Country

Sept. 17-19

Cleveland Guardians

Fan Appreciation

Other Giveaways

The Pirates announced 19 other games where they will have a giveaway that's not a bobblehead, at least not yet.

Pittsburgh didn't reveal most of the giveaways, just listing them as a free t-shirt or kids-themed, but did unveil some interesting ones too.

The Pirates will give away a Pirates bucket hat and a Hawaiian shirt on Bucco Luau Weekend, a Pittsburgh edition of the "Guess Who" board game during Yinzerpalooza Weekend and a Pirates cowboy hat during Country Weekend.

Date

Opponent

Type of Giveaway

April 17

Cincinnati Reds

T-Shirt

April 18

Cincinnati Reds

Kids

May 1

Washington Nationals

T-Shirt

May 2

Washington Nationals

Kids

May 23

Chicago White Sox

Kids (Superhero)

June 6

Toronto Blue Jays

Kids (Eat'N Park Smiley Cookie)

June 26

Philadelphia Phillies

T-Shirt

June 27

Philadelphia Phillies

Kids

July 9

Miami Marlins

Bucket Hat (Bucco Luau)

July 10

Miami Marlins

Hawaiian Shirt (Bucco Luau)

July 11

Miami Marlins

Kids

July 23

Arizona Diamondbacks

Guess Who Board Game (Pittsburgh Edition)

July 25

Arizona Diamondbacks

Kids

July 30

New York Mets

T-Shirt

Aug. 1

New York Mets

Kids

Aug. 13

Texas Rangers

Pirates Cowboy Hat (Country Weekend)

Aug. 15

Texas Rangers

Kids (Country Weekend)

Aug. 29

Colorado Rockies

Kids

Sept. 3

Milwaukee Brewers

T-Shirt

Opening Day/Clemente Day

The Pirates will open their season against the Athletics on March 25, as long as no games are lost to the labor dispute, with all fans getting a 2027 magnetic schedule.

Pittsburgh also celebrates Clemente Day on Sept. 15, as they honor their Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente, where they'll have a special giveaway.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder (21) Roberto Clemente
Unknown date; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder (21) Roberto Clemente poses for a portrait. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pup Night

The Pirates host pup night every season, where fans can bring their dogs to PNC Park for a specially marked game.

There are 12 pup nights this season, just as they had last year, and fans will have to apply early to be able to let their dog/s come to that game.

Date

Opponent

April 6

New York Yankees

April 20

San Francisco Giants

May 4

Chicago Cubs

May 11

Milwaukee Brewers

May 25

St. Louis Cardinals

June 8

Houston Astros

June 22

Detroit Tigers

July 6

Los Angeles Dodgers

July 27

Atlanta Braves

Aug. 10

Cincinnati Reds

Aug. 24

Chicago Cubs

Sept. 14

St. Louis Cardinals

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Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

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