Pirates Trade Relief Pitcher to Orioles

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have finally reached the All-Star break, but are still making roster changes ahead of the second half of the season.

The Pirates traded right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations on July 13.

Pittsburgh designated Sanders for assignment on July 11, after optioning him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 10, as they needed a roster spot for the additions of left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Jacob Gonzalez, who joined the team in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on July 10.

The Pirates also transferred shortstop Konnor Griffin from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to make a second spot on the 40-man roster.

Why the Pirates Traded Sanders

The Pirates trading Sanders means that the Orioles had interest in him and were willing to get ahead of the competition, by sending some money for him.

Pittsburgh would've also had to put Sanders on waivers if they optioned him again that season, as he was in an option year, but six options puts a player on waivers, so they got ahead of themslves by doing this.

Jul 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cam Sanders (64) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates did the same thing when they designated former right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence for assignment on May 29, as they soon traded him to the Minnesota Twins on June 1, also for cash considerations.

Pittsburgh got ahead of themselves when they trade catcher Joey Bart to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton on June 18.

The Pirates weren't going to put Bart back on the 26-man roster, with Endy Rodríguez and Henry Davis their preferred choices at catcher, and since Bart didn't have any options left, they traded him instead of putting him on waivers, landing another reliever in the process.

Cam Sanders' Tenure With Pirates

Sanders had five different stints with the Pirates in 2026, making nine appearances out of the bullpen and posting a 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .250 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 2.04 WHIP.

He made his MLB debut for the Pirates in August 2025, where he posted a 8.10 ERA over six outings and 6.2 innings pitched, with five walks to four strikeouts, a .310 BAA and a 2.10 WHIP.

Aug 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cam Sanders (64) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders signed with the Pirates ahead of the 2025 season and spent most of that year with Double-A Altoona and most of 2026 with Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates have seven pitchers in their bullpen, four right-handers in Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus three left-handers in Eisert, Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto.

Pittsburgh has one more available spot in their bullpen after optioning rookie right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly to Indianapolis on July 12, with a corresponding move coming ahead of their next series vs. the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, July 17-19.

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