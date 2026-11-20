PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong rotation, but there's one glaring need they have this offseason.

The Pirates are targeting left-handed pitching , especially pitchers who can work in the starting rotation and/or in long relief roles out of the bullpen.

Pittsburgh has a few free agent options, but the trade market presents some interesting choices too.

One southpaw the Pirates could trade for this offseason is Mackenzie Gore, who the Texas Rangers are fielding interest in, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Why Gore Makes Sense For the Pirates

The Pirates have an entirely right-handed rotation , which has been successful, but lacks versatility against opposing lineups, which stack left-handed hitters heavily against them.

Gore is an experienced southpaw who has pitched four full seasons with minimal time on the injured list.

Sep 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has the most starts of any left-handed pitcher and the sixth-most starts since the beginning of the 2023 season (123), while tied for the most starts of a southpaw and tied for the second-most starts since the beginning of the 2024 season (96) with Cristopher Sánchez of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gore has posted a 4.29 ERA in his MLB career, with a .253 BAA, a 1.39 WHIP and a 9.7 K/9.

It's not the most impressive numbers, but he's been a reliable starting pitcher the past few seasons, which eases concerns about the Pirates' younger arms and those with injury histories.

Gore was an All-Star in 2025, posting a 3.02 ERA in the first half, and was the first pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts.

He relies heavily on his fastball, which he threw at 95.1 mph and 47.4% of the time in 2026, which is down from nearly 60% in 2022 and 2023.

It's been his best pitch, +11 run value per Statcast in 2026, and it became more effective when he relied on some of his other pitches.

He throws three other off-speed pitches: curveball, changeup and slider, which, if he can develop them better, will see him have more success than he's had before.

Gore also benefits from great extension (82nd percentile), making his pitches much harder to read for opposing hitters.

Will the Pirates Trade for Gore?

Gore has been the subject of two big trades in his career: the first being the Juan Soto trade, as part of six prospects to the Washington Nationals from the San Diego Padres on Aug. 2, 2022, and the second, where the Nationals sent him to the Rangers last offseason for five prospects.

He is in the final year of arbitration, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting him to earn about $8.7 million for 2027.

Aug 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers are looking to shed payroll and try to find someone else to take on their players, including one who will be a free agent in the near future.

Gore fits what the Pirates need , and for a one-year option, it makes sense, especially if he makes around $9 million for the season.

The concern for the Pirates is how much the Rangers would want in a trade for a player that they are essentially salary dumping after one year and right before he becomes a free agent.

Pittsburgh needs to find ways to bolster its roster, and trading for Gore could be a big way they improve their starting pitcher depth for 2027.