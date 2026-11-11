Pirates Looking to Make Big Pitching Changes in 2027

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong pitching staff lined up for next season, but there is one way they can change it up to make it even stronger.

The Pirates severely lack solid left-handed pitching, and it's something they're looking for this offseason and at the General Managers' Meetings at the ARIA Resort and Casino, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo and Will Sammon of The Athletic .

"Club officials are working to address that balance, exploring the additions of lefties in both free agency and trades, according to people briefed on the team’s plans," The Athletic wrote.

The Pirates have less than three weeks left before an impending lockout at midnight on Dec. 2 that will shut down MLB transactions, so this is a big development for how they want to get better next season.

Why the Pirates Want to Get More Left-Handed

There is no doubt that the Pirates have a strong rotation and their bullpen improved last season following the trade deadline, but it is an incredibly right-handed pitching staff.

Everyone on the starting rotation is right-handed and there are only four left-handed pitchers on the 40-man roster: closer Mason Montgomery , relievers Brandon Eisert and Evan Sisk and starter/long reliever Hunter Barco.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Pirates' 2027 Starting Rotation

Pitcher Arm Paul Skenes Right Braxton Ashcraft Right Jared Jones Right Mitch Keller Right Bubba Chandler Right

Pirates' Bullpen Options for 2027

Pitcher Arm Lake Bachar Right Hunter Barco Left Khristian Curtis Right Wilber Dotel Right Brandon Eisert Left Thomas Harrington Right Antwone Kelly Right Carmen Mlodzinski Right Mason Montgomery Left Noah Murdock Right Yohan Ramírez Right Evan Sisk Left Luke Weaver Right

The Pirates pitched the third-fewest left-handed innings in baseball this season, per Fangraphs , 214.2, only ahead of the Miami Marlins, 164.2, and the Seattle Mariners, 163.1.

Pittsburgh didn't have a left-handed pitcher in their rotation this season, a change from adding a veteran southpaw later in free agency as they did in recent years.

This includes Andrew Heaney in 2025, Martín Pérez in 2024, Rich Hill in 2023, José Quintana in 2022 and Tyler Anderson in 2021.

Adding left-handed pitching could help the Pirates battle left-handed hitting, after they allowed the 10th-highest ERA (4.56) and slugging percentage (.409) and 11th-highest on-base percentage (.329).

Who the Pirates Could Add for New Left-Handed Pitching

The Pirates would preferably try to add depth to their rotation, which is strong, but lengthy injury histories for Braxton Ashcraft and Jones, and even Mitch Keller missing the last two months of the season, showed they need help there.

Foster Griffin , who excelled for the Washington Nationals and in the postseason with the Cleveland Guardians, is a free agent who would give the Pirates plenty of innings and stay healthy.

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two other free agent starting pitchers are Trevor Rogers , who bounced back from injury and dominated with the Baltimore Orioles the last two seasons, as well as Robbie Ray, the two-time All-Star who has been strong in recent seasons.

The Pirates will also want to add some bullpen help, and two southpaws that could really bolster the roster are Alex Vesia and JoJo Romero .

Vesia has been one of the best strikeout relief pitchers with the Los Angeles Dodgers the past few seasons and Romero is a solid option who has had success with the St. Louis Cardinals and helped the Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series.

Free agency will cost the Pirates, who already have a projected 2027 payroll of $100 million, before they make any additions.

Trades are more tricky in determining who the Pirates would add, but it's most likely they try to go this route, as they can also move salaries this way too.