Ryan O'Hearn Shows Pirates Just How Valuable He Is

CHICAGO — Ryan O'Hearn joined the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason as their marquee signing, and he's shown why they made him that.

O'Hearn hit a three-run home run for the Pirates in the top of the sixth inning, putting them up 3-2 over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 12, erasing a 2-0 deficit.

It marked the first start for O'Hearn since returning from the right quad strain he suffered on July 31, which kept him out for almost six weeks and 30 games.

That home run should've been a key part of a big win for the Pirates, had Gregory Soto not given up two runs in the eighth inning, but it showed how vital O'Hearn is to his team.

What O'Hearn Means to the Pirates

The Pirates signed O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million contract on Jan. 8, which was a surprising addition.

O'Hearn was the Pirates' first multi-year free-agent signing since Ivan Nova on Dec. 27, 2016 (three years, $27 million), and the first multi-year position-player free-agent signing since John Jaso on Dec. 23, 2015 (two years, $8 million).

Sep 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn (29) gestures after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becoming the first marquee free-agent signing in about a decade is not an easy task for any player, but O'Hearn took on the challenge and gave the Pirates no reason to regret the move.

O'Hearn has hit .268/.332/.458 for an OPS of .790 in 98 games, with 98 hits, 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBI this season, making him one of the better Pirates' hitters when healthy.

That home run marked his 18th of the season, setting a new career-high for him, after hitting 17 home runs last season.

O'Hearn was also at his best before the All-Star break, batting .288/.351/.487 for an OPS of .838 in 82 games, with 88 hits, 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 63 RBI.

It also included his greatest performance, hitting three home runs and driving in 10 RBI in a 12-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 7, becoming the 11th player in MLB history with 10 RBI or more in a single game.

The Pirates now have one of their best hitters back, along with the likes of rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin and center fielder Oneil Cruz, giving them one their best lineup in months.

O'Hearn's Has One Main Focus For Rest of 2026

The one thing that O'Hearn envisioned when he signed for the Pirates was bringing playoff baseball back to Pittsburgh and playing a big role in that.

O'Hearn, when healthy, is a big reason why the Pirates have had postseason hopes, along with top hitters like left fielder Bryan Reynolds, second baseman Brandon Lowe, Cruz, and Griffin, plus a strong rotation and improved bullpen after the trade deadline.

Jul 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates fought back after a slump put them six games below .500 on Aug. 23. They are now 74-75, but still 5.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race.

O'Hearn loved hitting his first home run since July 26, but the defeat was a tough one, especially with just 13 games left in the season.

“Yes and no. It feels good to contribute; that’s why I’m back here, to drive in runs," O'Hearn said. "But ultimately, it’s about winning games, especially at this point in the season. Everybody knows how important these games are. Tough to have it fall apart and unravel there in the eighth.”

Pirates manager Don Kelly consistently praises O'Hearn for his clubhouse leadership and for guiding a team in a moment they've never been in.

One player who recognizes O'Hearn's importance is Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who dominated the Cubs in this game, with just two earned runs over seven innings.

"It's great. Yeah, I mean, we're more at full strength with him back," Skenes said. "Obviously not completely, but he's, you know, the character, the way he plays, and then obviously just what he can do on the field. It's great. It's great for the team..."

O'Hearn isn't too down on himself and is ready for whatever challenges the Pirates face, ready to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

“It’s definitely tough, but there’s no other option than to show up tomorrow and try to win the game," O'Hearn said. "It’s not over. We’re not out of it. This is obviously a tough loss, just like any loss at this point in the season would be a tough loss, so we’ve just got to suck it up, show up tomorrow and get after it.”

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!