Andrew McCutchen Sends Suggestion to Pirates’ PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates play in one of the most picturesque ball parks across baseball in PNC Park.

PNC Park stands on the shores of the Allegheny river, with a backdrop of the Roberto Clemente Bridge and Downtown Pittsburgh, providing for great views during the day and at night.

The ball park is beloved by baseball fans worldwide, who love the "retro-classic" style that is also found in other ball parks built in the late-1990s to mid-2000s.

Players, especially hitters, aren't always the biggest proponents of the ball park and some have even asked for changes, including Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen.

Andrew McCutchen Wants Change at PNC Park

The Kansas City Royals announced that they are changing the dimensions of Kauffman Stadium, their ball park, ahead of the 2026 season on Jan. 13.

Kansas City will move most of their fences at Kauffman Stadium 10 feet in closer, aside from center field which will remain the same, bringing them in from 389 feet to 379 feet. They are also shortening the height of the fence from 10 feet to eight-and-a-half feet.

The change comes as the Royals want more production from their power-bats, as their outfield is quite big, producing more doubles and triples, but few home runs.

Only 151 home runs were hit at Kauffman Stadium in 2025, the fifth-least amongst MLB ball parks.

McCutchen responded to the initial report from Jeff Passan of ESPN on Twitter, replying. "PNC Park take notes."

PNC Park take notes — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 13, 2026

Why Does McCutchen Want This Change at PNC Park?

The Pirates hit the least home runs in baseball in 2025 at just 117, 31 home runs less than the next team, the St. Louis Cardinals at 148.

PNC Park had the least home runs hit in it in 2025 at just 116, which was 27 less than Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals play.

While the Pirates struggled as a group hitting for power, PNC Park is a tough place for hitters to show off their power, especially right-handed bats.

The left field and right field corners are close in distance, 325 feet and 320 feet respectively, but left field is much deeper, with left-center field at 383 feet and deep left-center field at 410 feet.

Right field has the benefit of being closer, 375 feet to right-center, but it is taller, with the right field wall, also known as the Roberto Clemente Wall, 21 feet high in honor of the Hall of Famer's jersey number.

The Pirates have added left-handed bats to take advantage of the dimensions of the ballpark this offseason in Brandon Lowe , who led all MLB second baseman with 31 home runs in 2025, and slugger Ryan O'Hearn .

McCutchen has had issues with left field in the past, especially left-center field. He hit just four of his 13 home runs at PNC Park last season and would want that part of the field moved in.

Aug 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a two run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“I’ve asked for that left-center wall to be moved in for so many years. For some reason, they won’t do it,” McCutchen said in an interview with Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review . “There’s no point having it there. There really isn’t. It’s not like the ball rolls there. The grass catches it by the time it gets there, anyway. What’s the point of it being there? It’s not like we’re hitting so many more triples because that left-center Notch is there. It’s still not happening. I have mentioned that: What’s the point of it?”

Pittsburgh wouldn't be the first team to alter their dimensions if they decide to do so, outside Kansas City.

The Detroit Tigers moved their left-center field fence in from 422 feet to 412 feet at Comerica Park and shortened the fence from eight-and-a-half feet to seven feet prior to the 2023 season.

The Baltimore Orioles brought in their left field wall about nine to 20 feet at different parts ahead of the 2025 season, after originally moving their dimensions further out to prevent more home runs before the 2022 campaign.

McCutchen isn't destined to return to the Pirates next season, as he's still a free agent, but if he comes back for 2026, then the franchise moving the left field wall in would be a welcome sign for him.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!