Rafael Flores Jr. Willing to Die For Pirates Success

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates may not have much left to play for in 2026, but don't tell catcher Rafael Flores Jr. that.

The Pirates catcher hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving his team a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 20 and ensuring a weekend series sweep at PNC Park.

It was an impressive home run, as Flores took an 89.7 mph slider down and inside and crushed it, 110.2 mph and 426 feet, landing in the second level of the left-field bleachers in rainy Pittsburgh weather.

Flores showed that, even as a rookie, he can get the big hit for the Pirates, and that he's willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Flores Shows No Fear Against Royals

This at-bat for Flores was personal for him, not just because of the stakes of the game itself, but because of how it all transpired.

Flores took two close pitches from Royals right-handed relief pitcher Nate Pearson, a 97.5 mph sinker on the first pitch that was inside and then a 98 mph four-seam fastball that went near his head.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) circles the bases on a game winning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores had two choices: back off from Pearson, who was trying to get him off his game, or stay in there, regardless of the consequences and go after the best pitch he could.

Thanfully for Flores, he got the slider he wanted and came through in a huge moment for the Pirates.

"Felt good," Flores said. "Especially after 98 up and in. I don’t know if he was trying to back me off the plate. But after he did it, I told myself, ‘I will die in this situation. If he throws one more fastball up and in, I’m gonna stick my nose in it.’ He threw me a slider right in the honey hole. Just couldn’t miss it."

Declaring you would be willing to die in an at-bat is no joke, but Flores also had a reason for it, as he wanted to back up Nick Gonzales.

Pearson had hit Gonzales in the series opener on Sept. 18, a 96.9 mph sinker right at his back in the seventh inning, when the Pirates took the lead 7-5 on a two-run single from Spencer Horwitz, in the eventual 8-5 win.

Flores didn't let that HBP phase him and knew he had to do whatever he could to give the Pirates a chance to win.

"I think any normal person will not forget that he smoked Nick Gonzales in the back," Flores said. "I think it was the first day.

"You go in there, and you’re a little sketched out. But like I said, I was willing to die in that situation. If he threw one at my dome, I was dead. If he didn’t, I was gonna whack it. It’s just a mindset. You have to lay your nuts down and stick your nose in there, just hope he doesn’t hit your head."

Flores Finishing Off 2026 On a High

It's been a strong season for Flores , who has hit .286/.354/.556 for an OPS of .910 in 43 games, with 38 hits in 133 at-bats, six doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBI.

Flores has also been fantastic in September, hitting .385/.429/.615 for an OPS of 1.044, with 20 hits in 52 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs and five RBI, ending his rookie season the best way he can.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's been one of the best hitting catchers since the start of August, at least 120 plate appearances, the best slugging percentage (.559), second-best OPS (.903), sixth-best batting average (.288) and eighth-best on-base percentage (.344).

Where Flores is thriving is behind the plate, growing as a game-caller, defensively and catching more base-stealers.

He's been a part of some big pitching performances for the Pirates, such as Braxton Ashcraft throwing a complete game, 85 pitches and 10 strikeouts, in the 13-1 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Aug. 13 and Jared Jones taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sept. 10.

Flores could establish himself as the Pirates' starting catcher next year , which he's shown with his hitting, but his defensive work must get better.

It's something he's worked on and it's a goal he believes he can achieve heading into 2027.

"I don’t think I’m trying to prove anything," Flores said on his season. "I’m just trying to help the team win. I know the type of player I am and what I can provide. If I keep doing it and keep being a good teammate in the process.

"I want to help the pitchers as much as I can. Game-calling is probably the thing I’m still learning how to do. Still part of the process. As much as offense has been going well for me this year, game-calling is what I want to continue to get better at. I want these guys want to throw to me every single night.

"Going into next year, that’s what I want. One of my goals for next year is I just want these guys to want to throw to me every single day. I want to catch every single day."

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