Pirates Will Aggressively Pursue Trade - With One Condition

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make moves at the trade deadline, but they'll go about in a different way than many expect

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Pirates will be aggressive at the trade deadline, but only if they can avoid adding to their payroll.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said prior that they are looking for bullpen help and will go after relief pitchers/closers that can bolster that area, as they have one of the best offenses in baseball and a starting rotation with promise.

It's an interesting strategy from the Pirates, but one that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to the fans.

Why Pirates Don't Want to Add to Payroll

The Pirates have a payroll of around $102 million, per Spotrac, which puts them 23rd out of 30 MLB teams, or the eighth-lowest in baseball.

It's not a big number compared to the likes of the two-time reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers ($301 million) or the two New York teams in the Mets ($328 million) and Yankees ($292 million), but it's a change from the how the Pirates normally operate.

This $100 million mark is the highest for the Pirates since they last did so in 2016 for Opening Day, and they've been closer to the bottom then anywhere near there.

Sep 23, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh last made the postseason from 2013-15, with the 2015 season around $100 million as well, as they made free agents signings they needed to get the team back to contention after 20 consecutive losing seasons.

The Pirates made some additions this offseason, signing sluggers Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million contract and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million deal and trading for second baseman Brandon Lowe , on a $11.5 million salary this season.

Pittsburgh is one of the best offenses in baseball, making a complete turnaround in that area and giving them a 51-48 record, putting them firmly in the National League Wild Card race .

The Pirates are already at a high payroll number, for them, so they won't try to add a high-salary reliever, especially on a long-contract.

It also comes as the current CBA expires on Dec. 1 and there is an impending lockout coming, which threatens a loss of games or the entire 2027 season.

How Pirates Will Add at Trade Deadline

The Pirates seriously need bullpen help and are coming off of a terrible loss in the second game of a doubleheader vs. the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 18, giving up five unanswered runs and throwing away a 3-0 lead in the eighth inning in a 5-3 loss.

Pittsburgh doesn't really have reliable relief pitchers, with different players doing well and then underperforming, and just lacking consistency overall from the bullpen overall.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Gregory Soto (31) reacts after surrendering a three run home run to Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suárez (not p[ictured) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates may look for players with team control, which would come cheaper than those who will become free agents or are on long-term deals, but those trades will demand better quality prospects than the other.

Pittsburgh hasn't had a season like this in more than a decade and if they want to seriously compete for the postseason, then they will have to make moves they aren't used to making.

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