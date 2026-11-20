PITTSBURGH — There's no doubt the Pittsburgh Pirates could upgrade at third base, and this offseason is the perfect time to do it.

The Pirates just had their first winning season since 2018 and were in the National League Wild Card race for most of the season, giving them a chance to build on that for 2027.

Third base is one area they need to improve, and the free-agent options are somewhat lacking for a Pirates team that should aim for better.

Pittsburgh could utilize the trade market, and one player who would be available is Jordan Westburg of the Baltimore Orioles.

Why Westburg Could Be the Pirates Third Baseman

Westburg has played both second base and third base for the Orioles, but spent the majority of both the 2024 and 2025 seasons at the position.

He missed all of last season with a right elbow UCL sprain, which resulted in him undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Aug 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) throws to first for an out during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Westburg is on track to return next season and he told Annie Klaff of MASN that he plans to be ready for Opening Day.

He has played 148 games and started 133 of them at third base in his three MLB seasons, posting -7 defensive runs saved (DRS), but +9 outs above average (OAA) and +6 fielding run value (FRV).

DRS factors in a total calculation of a player's defense, while OAA is focused on range and FRV is more encompassing, so Westburg's defensive rating can vary.

Westburg has been a solid hitter since making his debut, batting .264/.312/.456 for an OPS of .768.

He is also a right-handed batter, whose power would play at PNC Park , with 14 of his 18 home runs in 2024 and all 17 home runs in 2025 being home runs at the ballpark.

Would Pirates Actually Trade for Westburg?

The Orioles have a plethora of infield talent, and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that they would trade from that group for pitchers with team control.

Westburg is in that group and the Pirates have young pitchers that would interest the Orioles, making this an ideal trade for both parties.

Jul 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) throws to first base in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates will want someone else at third base over Nick Gonzales , who was strong at the plate but put up the worst marks at the position in 2026.

Westburg would be a better defensive option than Gonzales, and add some power at the position too.

He's surprisingly better at hitting right-handed pitching than southpaws, but Westburg's power translates well at PNC Park, a rarity for a right-handed bat.

Westburg has three more years of team control, entering his first year of arbitration, but is also coming off of a serious surgery, which may cause the Pirates trepidation.

The Pirates have tough decisions to make, but they need to be bold and take advantage of the window they have with their roster by adding to it and making it better.

Trading for Westburg is a risk, but moves like this are ones the Pirates need to at the very least consider making to end their lengthy postseason absence .