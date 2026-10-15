What Dodgers Losing Would Mean for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't be more different ballclubs, but their futures could become intertwined soon.

The Dodgers are on the brink of postseason elimination, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in the National League Championship Series.

Pittsburgh's NL Central Division foe could win their first pennant since 1982, and Milwaukee would be the small-market team overcoming the large-market team, one that has become the "villain" of MLB.

If the Dodgers lose this series, especially in a sweep, it could impact the Pirates' offseason and upcoming labor negotiations.

Intense Labor Negotiations Coming This Offseason

The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires at midnight on Dec. 2, which will see the owners lock out the players, setting the stage for tense negotiations over the coming months.

The MLBPA, players' union, and the owners, represented by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, are at a standoff on many issues, but none more so than the salary cap.

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred before game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB does not have a salary cap, which would restrict spending and aim to create better competitive balance with all 30 teams.

There is a big discrepancy between the haves and the have-nots in baseball, with the largest payroll at $346 million (New York Mets) and the lowest at $74 million (Cleveland Guardians).

It's especially evident in the NLCS, with the Dodgers' payroll at $339 million, the second-highest, and the Brewers' payroll at $146 million, the 19th-highest.

The Dodgers have a big ownership group that has made massive contract signings, with their four-year, $240 million signing of outfielder Kyle Tucker last offseason drawing the ire of MLB fans and other front offices.

Tucker is the Dodgers' right fielder and is hitting eighth in the lineup at $60 million, while the Brewers' most expensive player, designated hitter Christian Yelich, made $24 million this season.

The only "restriction" on teams spending money is the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT), which is a luxury tax, with MLB imposing penalties on teams spending over a certain threshold ($244 million in 2026).

Los Angeles has a $433.1 million payroll after luxury tax, which is bigger than the combined total salaries of the other three postseason teams, with the Brewers, Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays at $360.5 million.

The owners will argue that large-market teams like the Dodgers spending so much is unsustainable and unattainable for small-market teams, like the Pirates.

Players, in turn, will argue that owners could spend like that, and when they do, like the Brewers to some extent, they can have success.

Could Small Market World Series Change Things?

This World Series would be historic if the Dodgers don't make it, which would mark the first small-market edition in decades.

It's been 11 years since a small-market team won the World Series, with the Kansas City Royals last doing so in 2015.

May 6, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Former Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon holds up the 2015 World Series trophy during the retirement ceremony for Lorenzo Cain prior to a game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Guardians haven't won a World Series since 1948, while the Brewers and Rays have never won it.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com noted how drastic the difference is for large-market teams, who are overwhelmingly represented in the World Series since 1995, with 80% of the winners in the top half of payroll.

The owners will look to the historical trend of teams spending the most being the ones that are the most successful.

Players will note the success of the Guardians, Brewers and Rays, who, despite not winning a World Series, have managed to be successful, regularly making the postseason and winning their division.

Both sides will bring their evidence to the negotiation table, and it will definitely be a contentious affair.

How Does This Impact the Pirates' Offseason and Future?

The Pirates have struggled in most of their recent history: five winning seasons in the past 34, and just three postseason appearances (2013-15).

Pittsburgh finished 82-80 in 2026, their first winning season since 2018 , which is one of their better years, but still short of their ultimate goal of playoff baseball.

The Pirates have a strong roster returning in 2027 and have a projected payroll of $100 million , even before they make additions in free agency or by trades.

Pirates owner Bob Nutting has regularly put out some of the lowest payrolls since he took over as chairman in 2007, and this could be his biggest yet, but how big it gets is unknown.

Sep 23, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates' biggest storyline this offseason is whether they can re-sign star second baseman Brandon Lowe, who hit 35 home runs and is a NL Gold Glove Award finalist.

Pittsburgh also has future concerns about keeping its top stars, particularly pitcher Paul Skenes, who becomes a free agent at the end of the decade.

Skenes, interestingly enough, serves on the eight-player executive subcommittee for the MLBPA and has a big role in representing the players during this labor negotiation.

Pirates fans have excitement about this team and what it can achieve, but also have serious doubts about them keeping talents like Skenes for the future .

A salary cap could be a reason for the Pirates being able to keep their top players for the future, instead of resigning to them, eventually leaving for bigger markets.

The players giving into on a salary cap is also unlikely, and it could mean that games are lost in 2027, maybe even the season as well.

2027 is a massive season for the Pirates, and how the labor negotiations unfold will impact how that year and the future will go for the franchise.

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