MLB Power Rankings Still Don't Favor Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates are trending in the right direction heading into the final 16 games of the season.
Pittsburgh (70-76) has won four straight games and is 7-4 so far in September. Despite the Pirates turning things around after going 8-19 in August, they still ranked No. 24 by ESPN in its power rankings. Along with Pittsburgh not moving, ESPN lauded the team's decision to keep Derek Shelton and believes they need to add another bat this offseason in an effort to build around rookie sensation Paul Skenes.
"The Pirates' decision to keep Derek Shelton as their manager next season despite a second-half swoon is probably a good one, as they've played to their talent level," ESPN writes. "That doesn't mean there won't be pressure in Pittsburgh early next season considering the team will have one of the best pitchers on the mound from Day 1. Building around Paul Skenes should be the Pirates' No.1 goal. He can carry a franchise but can't do it all by himself. A free-agent bat would go a long way to signaling they're very much interested in winning sooner rather than later."
The Pirates are 288-404 in Shelton's tenure through five seasons and have yet to finish better than fourth place in the National League Central. The Pirates were in the playoff hunt for the first time in Shelton's tenure until their abysmal August knocked them out of contention.
The Pirates rank 19th in runs per game (4.24), 23rd in team batting average (.235) and 26th in home runs (144). Pittsburgh's pitching has fared better, being in the middle of the pack in many of the top stats and ranking fifth in quality starts.
The Pirates have rarely been spenders in free agency, and expecting that to change is far-fetched. Players like first basemen Pete Alonso or Christian Walker could be exactly what the doctor orders, but it's tough to envision the Pirates winning a bidding war for either player.
