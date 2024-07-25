Pirates Sign 2024 First Round High School RHP
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to sign their 2024 MLB Draft picks and managed to sign one of their top draft picks in Levi Sterling.
The Pirates took Sterling with the No. 37 overall pick in the draft, as a competitive balance pick. The MLB implemented Competitive Balance Draft Picks in the 2012-2016 collective bargaining agreement. The 10 lowest-revenue clubs, or the 10 clubs in the smallest markets, receive these picks. Typically, fewer than 20 clubs receive these picks due to some teams meeting both criteria.
Pittsburgh signed Sterling for $2.51 million, the full slot value for the No. 37 overall draft pick, according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline.
Sterling is a 6-foot-5 pitcher from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He won't be viewed as an immediate candidate for the big leagues, but rather a player the Pirates will add to their pipeline and develop into a future piece of their pro team. The 17-year-old is considered the 58th prospect in the MLB pipeline.
He also posted a 2.62 ERA in 45.1 innings as a senior for Notre Dame, while also hitting. 319. He was a teammate of Griffin for Team USA in the Under-18 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan. Perfect Game also rated him as the No. 6 right-handed pitcher and the No. 31 overall prospect in the nation.
The Pirates have signed all but two of their draft picks in the first 10 rounds. This includes No. 9 overall pick in outfielder Konnor Griffin out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and shortstop Wyatt Sanford out of Independence High School in Frisco, Texas, who they took in the Third Round.
Pittsburgh also announced signing Florida Gulf Coast center fielder Ian Farrow and Ole Miss third baseman Ehtan Lege, who they drafted in the 14th and 15th Rounds, respectively.
Sterling, Farrow and Lege will play in the Florida Complex League to start out.
