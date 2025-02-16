Former Texas Rangers Reliever Returns After Signing Minor-League Deal
The Texas Rangers are searching for bullpen help as Spring Training continues.
The Rangers made some moves this offseason to try and acquire that help. They signed Chris Martin, a valuable reliever the last few years for the Boston Red Sox. Brought in Jacob Webb. They also traded for a very good left-handed reliever in Robert Garcia.
There are more moves to be made in Texas, though.
Most recently, the Rangers brought back a releiver they once drafted back in 2016. Per Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports, Texas has signed Joe Barlow to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training.
Barlow was drafted in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Rangers. The right-handed pitcher did not make his debut until 2021, though.
Barlow pitched well in his first two seasons with Texas. In 2021 and 2022 combined, the 29-year-old made 66 appearances, recorded 24 saves, threw 64.0 innings, had a 2.81 ERA and a 1.000 WHIP. He was also very hard to bat against as he allowed just 39 hits in those innings.
He did not enjoy the same success in 2023. The Utah native made just 13 appearances, pitched 9.2 innings, allowed 13 hits and finished with a 4.66 ERA. Barlow spent most of his time that season in the minor leagues.
In 2024, the righty signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox. However, after having an ERA over 10.00 in Triple-A, Chicago released him.
Barlow is now back with the Rangers and hoping to return to the level play he had in his first two years in the bigs. If he does, he would be a huge asset for Texas.
The Rangers are still looking for someone to be their closer after losing Kirby Yates and Jose LeClerc to free agency. There is a chance Jon Gray moves to that role, but nothing has been set in stone there as Gray said on Saturday he hasn't been approached about a change in role.
For now, the high-leverage bullpen role is up for grabs. Manager Bruce Bochy might have some idea on who he is considering to use in those situations, but there is still a lot of opportunity for relievers to earn their spot. This is especially true for non-roster invitee players like Barlow.
It is a low-risk, high-reward move bringing back Barlow. If he can pitch the way he did during his first two years, the right-hander could play a big part in the Rangers bullpen.