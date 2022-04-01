Skip to main content

Rangers at Giants Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers travel to Scottsdale Friday afternoon to take on the San Francisco Giants.

Texas Rangers (7-5-1) at San Francisco Giants (6-7)

Friday, April 1, 2021
12:05 PM MST (2:05 PM CST)
Scottsdale Stadium | Scottsdale, AZ

Probables:
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
SF: RHP Alex Cobb (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

San Francisco Giants
Radio: KNBR

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Brad Miller
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. RF Kole Calhoun
  6. DH Willie Calhoun
  7. 1B Matt Carpenter
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. C Jose Trevino
San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

  1. CF Austin Slater
  2. SS Brandon Crawford
  3. DH Darin Ruf
  4. RF Joc Pederson
  5. 3B Wilmer Flores
  6. 2B Thairo Estrada
  7. C Curt Casali
  8. LF Jason Vosler
  9. 1B Luke Williams

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
  • INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
  • OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
  • C Sam Huff and LHP John King are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.

