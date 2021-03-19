Rangers LIVE: NEW TIME, Starting Lineups, Latest on Injuries vs Dodgers

The Texas Rangers will try to stay hot as they travel to Camelback Ranch to take on the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Texas Rangers (9-5-3) at Los Angeles Dodgers (9-5-4)

Friday, March 19, 2021

1:05 PM PT (3:05 PM CT)

Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Kyle Cody (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

vs

LAD: LHP Julio Urías (1-1, 2.84 ERA)

Broadcast

The Dodgers television broadcast will carry the game live. The Rangers radio broadcast will rebroadcast the game on delay at 8:00 p.m. CT. MLB Network will also rebroadcast the Dodgers TV broadcast at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Friday's game was originally scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT, but was pushed up to a 1:05 p.m. first pitch due to a lighting issue at Camelback Ranch.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl RF Joey Gallo 2B NIck Solak 3B Rougned Odor DH Jose Trevino 1B Ronald Guzmán C Jonah Heim CF Jason Martin

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

RF Mookie Betts SS Corey Seager DH Justin Turner 1B Max Muncy 2B Chris Taylor C Austin Barnes 3B Edwin Ríos LF Matt Beaty CF Zach McKinstry

Texas Rangers Pitching Schedule

RHP Kyle Cody

LHP Hyeon-jong Yang

RHP Matt Bush

RHP Hunter Wood

Just in case, RHP Spencer Patton and RHP Luis Ortiz will also be available.

Rangers Injury Report

Brett de Geus (gastrointestinal issue): Left Sunday's game with abdominal cramping. He is currently undergoing testing and nothing alarming has come back yet. He has no restrictions at this time, but the Rangers are proceeding cautiously with him.

Left Sunday's game with abdominal cramping. He is currently undergoing testing and nothing alarming has come back yet. He has no restrictions at this time, but the Rangers are proceeding cautiously with him. Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He is one week into a four-week shut down (READ MORE on Hernández's injury).

An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He is one week into a four-week shut down (READ MORE on Hernández's injury). Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. GM Chris Young confirmed this past Tuesday that he is "unlikely" to be on the Opening Day roster (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury).

Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. GM Chris Young confirmed this past Tuesday that he is "unlikely" to be on the Opening Day roster (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury). Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday, and is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Friday. Martin should be able to get into games next week.

Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday, and is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Friday. Martin should be able to get into games next week. Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and threw a bullpen on Wednesday. He will throw live batting practice on Saturday and should be able to get into games next week.

Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and threw a bullpen on Wednesday. He will throw live batting practice on Saturday and should be able to get into games next week. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): The Rangers are taking it slow with Evans. He was supposed to be throwing off a mound by this point, but Chris Young said on Tuesday that may not be happening. They truly want Evans to be over this injury before they ramp him up.

The Rangers are taking it slow with Evans. He was supposed to be throwing off a mound by this point, but Chris Young said on Tuesday that may not be happening. They truly want Evans to be over this injury before they ramp him up. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. His readiness for Opening Day remains in question.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. His readiness for Opening Day remains in question. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. He is throwing off a mound and the club is very pleased with his progress.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. He is throwing off a mound and the club is very pleased with his progress. Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff had an MRI, and is making "good progress." He will see increased baseball activity over the next couple of weeks. It is still unlikely he will play in Cactus League games before the end of spring training.

READ MORE: 'It's Fun To Watch': Rangers' Davis 'Khrushes' Two Home Runs vs Reds

READ MORE: New Age of Baseball: Rangers' Dahl Experiments With Virtual Reality

READ MORE: 'It's Critical': What Rangers Need For Slugger Joey Gallo

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook