Rangers LIVE: NEW TIME, Starting Lineups, Latest on Injuries vs Dodgers
Texas Rangers (9-5-3) at Los Angeles Dodgers (9-5-4)
Friday, March 19, 2021
1:05 PM PT (3:05 PM CT)
Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ
Probables:
TEX: RHP Kyle Cody (0-0, 6.00 ERA)
vs
LAD: LHP Julio Urías (1-1, 2.84 ERA)
Broadcast
The Dodgers television broadcast will carry the game live. The Rangers radio broadcast will rebroadcast the game on delay at 8:00 p.m. CT. MLB Network will also rebroadcast the Dodgers TV broadcast at 8:00 p.m. CT.
Friday's game was originally scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT, but was pushed up to a 1:05 p.m. first pitch due to a lighting issue at Camelback Ranch.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF David Dahl
- RF Joey Gallo
- 2B NIck Solak
- 3B Rougned Odor
- DH Jose Trevino
- 1B Ronald Guzmán
- C Jonah Heim
- CF Jason Martin
Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup
- RF Mookie Betts
- SS Corey Seager
- DH Justin Turner
- 1B Max Muncy
- 2B Chris Taylor
- C Austin Barnes
- 3B Edwin Ríos
- LF Matt Beaty
- CF Zach McKinstry
Texas Rangers Pitching Schedule
- RHP Kyle Cody
- LHP Hyeon-jong Yang
- RHP Matt Bush
- RHP Hunter Wood
Just in case, RHP Spencer Patton and RHP Luis Ortiz will also be available.
Rangers Injury Report
- Brett de Geus (gastrointestinal issue): Left Sunday's game with abdominal cramping. He is currently undergoing testing and nothing alarming has come back yet. He has no restrictions at this time, but the Rangers are proceeding cautiously with him.
- Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He is one week into a four-week shut down (READ MORE on Hernández's injury).
- Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. GM Chris Young confirmed this past Tuesday that he is "unlikely" to be on the Opening Day roster (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury).
- Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday, and is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Friday. Martin should be able to get into games next week.
- Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and threw a bullpen on Wednesday. He will throw live batting practice on Saturday and should be able to get into games next week.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): The Rangers are taking it slow with Evans. He was supposed to be throwing off a mound by this point, but Chris Young said on Tuesday that may not be happening. They truly want Evans to be over this injury before they ramp him up.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. His readiness for Opening Day remains in question.
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. He is throwing off a mound and the club is very pleased with his progress.
- Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff had an MRI, and is making "good progress." He will see increased baseball activity over the next couple of weeks. It is still unlikely he will play in Cactus League games before the end of spring training.
Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
