Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Injury News vs Indians
The Texas Rangers begin the final week of Cactus League play as they travel to Goodyear to take on the Cleveland Indians.
Texas Rangers (10-6-3) at Cleveland Indians (7-13)
Sunday, March 21, 2021
1:05 PM PT (3:05 PM CT)
Goodyear Ballpark | Goodyear, AZ
Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 4.70 ERA)
vs
CLE: RHP Shane Bieber (0-2, 5.87 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
Cleveland Indians
TV: FOX SportsTime Ohio
Radio: WTAM, CLE Radio
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 1B Eli White
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- LF Ronald Guzmán
- DH Curtis Terry
- SS Charlie Culberson
- CF Delino DeShields
- RF Jason Martin
- C Drew Butera
- 2B Davis Wendzel
Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup
- 2B Cesar Hernandez
- LF Eddie Rosario
- 3B José Ramírez
- DH Franmil Reyes
- RF Harold Ramirez
- 1B Jake Bauers
- C Roberto Pérez
- SS Andrés Giménez
- CF Bradley Zimmer
Texas Rangers Pitching Schedule
- LHP Taylor Hearn
- RHP Jason Bahr
- RHP Nick Vincent
- RHP Brett de Geus
- RHP Jimmy Herget
Rangers Injury Report
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung felt symptoms a couple of weeks ago, but the injury "came to a head" early last week. Jung will return to DFW on Monday and have surgery. His prognosis is 6-8 weeks before he's 100 percent (READ MORE on Jung's injury).
- Brett de Geus (gastrointestinal issue): Left last Sunday's game with abdominal cramping. The Rangers have been cautious with him, but he is scheduled to pitch in Sunday's game, which should be a good sign.
- Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Injury occurred during live BP on March 6. After an MRI revealed the injury, the team announced a four-week shutdown on March 9. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels says a June return is the "best-case scenario."
- Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. GM Chris Young confirmed this past Tuesday that he is "unlikely" to be on the Opening Day roster.
- Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday, and threw live BP on Friday. Martin should be able to get into games this week.
- Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): Palumbo is on a similar timeline with Martin. He threw a bullpen on Wednesday, and threw live BP on Saturday. He should also be able to get into games next week.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is scheduled to throw off a mound soon. He will not be ready for Opening Day.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez is building up arm strength and has been throwing bullpens. He should be able to pitch in games this week. His readiness for Opening Day remains in question.
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress. He threw a live BP session on Friday.
- Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff recently had an MRI, and is making "good progress." He will see increased baseball activity over the next couple of weeks. It is still unlikely he will play in Cactus League games before the end of spring training.
