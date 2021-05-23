Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates
The Texas Rangers go for the sweep of the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon.
Houston Astros (26-20) at Texas Rangers (21-27)
Sunday, May 21, 2021
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.27 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 5.18 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KMBE, KLAT1010, KTRH 740
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF David Dahl
- 3B Brock Holt
- C Jonah Heim
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- 2B Jose Altuve
- SS Carlos Correa
- 3B Alex Bregman
- DH Michael Brantley
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- RF Kyle Tucker
- LF Chas McCormick
- CF Myles Straw
- C Martín Maldonado
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara will undergo surgery on his right shoulder to repair an aneurysm in the posterior circumflex humeral artery. He will be shut down for at least 12 weeks. It is unclear if Arihara can pitch again this season, but his heath is obviously paramount.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
- Hunter Wood (right elbow tightness): Wood left Saturday's game after only 10 pitches and was pulled without hesitation. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Sunday morning that Wood would probably get an MRI "at some point." A potential roster move is likely prior to Tuesday's game in Anaheim.
