Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates

The Texas Rangers go for the sweep of the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon.

Houston Astros (26-20) at Texas Rangers (21-27)

Sunday, May 21, 2021

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.27 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 5.18 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston

Radio: KMBE, KLAT1010, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Willie Calhoun 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe CF Adolis García RF Joey Gallo SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl 3B Brock Holt C Jonah Heim

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

2B Jose Altuve SS Carlos Correa 3B Alex Bregman DH Michael Brantley 1B Yuli Gurriel RF Kyle Tucker LF Chas McCormick CF Myles Straw C Martín Maldonado

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara will undergo surgery on his right shoulder to repair an aneurysm in the posterior circumflex humeral artery. He will be shut down for at least 12 weeks. It is unclear if Arihara can pitch again this season, but his heath is obviously paramount.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

Wood left Saturday's game after only 10 pitches and was pulled without hesitation. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Sunday morning that Wood would probably get an MRI "at some point." A potential roster move is likely prior to Tuesday's game in Anaheim.

