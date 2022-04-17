'We've Gotta Fix It': Rangers' Rough Start Continues With 8-3 Loss To Angels

The Texas Rangers are off to a 2-7 start, which is not something fans envisioned after a recording-spending offseason.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers dropped the series finale to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Globe Life Field, losing by a score of 8-3. Texas lost three of four games against the Halos, and are now 2-7 to start the year.

Like Saturday's 7-2 loss, the Rangers didn't do much to threaten the Angels. The pitching staff struggled, which was highlighted by walking seven batters—five of which scored the Angels' eight runs. In addition, the defense committed three errors on the day.

The highlight of the day for the Rangers was Adolis García's two-run home run that immediately answered a three-run third inning by the Angels, bringing the deficit to 4-3.

However, the offense failed to produce any more runs as the Angels bullpen shut down the Rangers lineup. Leading the way was former Rangers pitcher Jimmy Herget, who struck out five hitters and allowed just one single in two scoreless innings. Meanwhile, the Halos tacked on four additional runs off the Texas bullpen.

"There was a lot of mistakes," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "Kind of like yesterday's game, we didn't play well enough to win the game. ... We're not playing well. We've gotta fix it. We've gotta play better if we expect to compete and win Major League Baseball games. We're not doing really anything well right now."

Among some of the Rangers offensive players struggling early on is Marcus Semien, who signed a seven-year, $175 million contract in the offseason. A player of his pedigree suggests that everything will sort itself out eventually—not only with himself, but with the team as well.

"I was once told by a veteran player, 'Your numbers will be your numbers,'" Semien said. "It's just gonna take time if you start slow. If you start off hot, the league will adjust."

The Rangers are not in an ideal spot after their first homestand of the season, where they went 1-5. It wasn't the start many envisioned after a record spending spree of $580.7 million. And now, the Rangers will make their way to Seattle and Oakland for a six-game west coast road trip, which has been, for lack of a better term, a coast of horrors for this team in recent years.

The silver lining is it's still very early. After all, the MLB season is a marathon.

"Nobody wants to go 2-7," Semien said. "It is what it is. I don't think we should dwell on it. If we don't get wins, obviously it hurts a little more. But all you can do is have a good day off tomorrow, go into Seattle with a killer instinct and get a win."

Notes