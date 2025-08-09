Merrill Kelly’s Shaky Outing, Tepid Offense Dooms Rangers Against Phillies
The Texas Rangers fell in the first game of their three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, 9-1, at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (60-57) managed just one run off Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez and a solid bullpen. The offense squandered one huge opportunity to get back in the game in the fifth inning. Starter Merrill Kelly had an off night.
The Phillies (66-49) won for the first time in Arlington since March 31, 2014. Philadelphia also won its first game at Globe Life Field in seven tries and snapped the Rangers’ 10-game winning streak over the Phillies at home.
Here are three thoughts on the game.
KELLY TAKES A HIT
As rock-solid as Merrill Kelly looked in his first start with the Rangers last weekend in Seattle, he dealt with some shakiness in his home debut.
The right-hander was used to facing the Phillies on the regular in the National League. He was 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts against Philadelphia. In those five starts he had never allowed more than three earned runs.
Well, that changed on Friday. Kelly was unable to get out of the fifth inning, as he gave up five hits and four runs in 4.1 innings.
Two things bedeviled him. First, he allowed five walks. He was never able to consistently control pitches. Second, he gave up two long balls to Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh.
It was a bad recipe for a starting pitcher that showed great things in his Rangers debut.
"He just wasn't as sharp as he was the previous game," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.
A MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez is a hard pitcher to face. The former All-Star handled the Rangers for seven innings — aside from allowing one run in the first inning.
He did dodge one massive issue in the fifth inning. He loaded the bases, thanks to a single by Ezequiel Duran, a single by Corey Seager and by issuing a walk to Marcus Semien. It turned out to be Texas’ only legitimate chance to get back in the game after falling behind, 4-1.
Wyatt Langford flew out to left field to end the inning. By the end of the game the Rangers stranded 10 runners and were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
LOW-PRESSURE GARCIA
Robert Garcia is now being used in lower-leverage situations after he had a rough road trip in Seattle and a rough outing against the New York Yankees. Bochy is trying to give him space to get back to the pitcher he was in June and July.
Maybe it’s working. He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth — part of which he crated himself after relieving Kelly — and ended up pitching 1.1 innings without allowing a run.
It was the first time in his last four outings that Garcia didn’t give up a run. The last time he threw a scoreless outing was July 30 against the Los Angeles Angels.
It’s a start for the left-hander, who has quality stuff and could be a valuable asset in high-leverage situations if he can show he can handle them again.
