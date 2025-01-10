Could Reunion With Hall of Fame Starter Remain a Possibility for Texas Rangers?
The Texas Rangers have made multiple moves this winter in order to improve their roster. Some were seen as major splashes, others simply re-signing important organizational pieces, and a few trades and signings that simply made the team better at the margins.
Still lacking a local television deal, the Rangers have stayed away from big ticket free agents, instead opting for moves that improve the floor of the team and not so much raising the ceiling. But many believe that Texas still has a few moves left in them.
One of their former pitchers, future Hall of Fame starter Max Scherzer, is still on the free agent market looking for a home. At 40 years old, Scherzer is most certainly in the twilight of his career, as evidenced by the multiple injuries he has dealt with over the course of the last few seasons.
But if healthy, he has proven he can still be an effective middle of the rotation type pitcher in most Major League rotations.
Texas has Jacob deGrom returning from his second Tommy John surgery and he should be a massive boon and will headline the Rangers rotation in 2025. But considering he has taken the mound for all of nine games in two seasons for Texas, there is some trepidation with the elite ace and his health.
As such, Texas will want to take every precaution to ensure they have a functioning rotation that can fill any innings lost if deGrom were to be put on an inning count or if he were to once again suffer injury. Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are young options but a veteran like Scherzer could be a more sure-fire play.
According to ESPN, Scherzer is a perfect fit for the Rangers. Justin Verlander just signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants providing a near perfect comp for any potential contract. Considering the price of starting pitcher, where Texas is in its contention window and their rotation situation, a one-year deal with Scherzer seems like the perfect plan to wrap up a promising offseason.