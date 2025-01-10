Inside The Rangers

Could Reunion With Hall of Fame Starter Remain a Possibility for Texas Rangers?

The Texas Rangers may still yet have a move left in them, could they reunite with a future Hall of Fame starting pitcher?

Kade Kistner

May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers have made multiple moves this winter in order to improve their roster. Some were seen as major splashes, others simply re-signing important organizational pieces, and a few trades and signings that simply made the team better at the margins.

Still lacking a local television deal, the Rangers have stayed away from big ticket free agents, instead opting for moves that improve the floor of the team and not so much raising the ceiling. But many believe that Texas still has a few moves left in them.

One of their former pitchers, future Hall of Fame starter Max Scherzer, is still on the free agent market looking for a home. At 40 years old, Scherzer is most certainly in the twilight of his career, as evidenced by the multiple injuries he has dealt with over the course of the last few seasons.

But if healthy, he has proven he can still be an effective middle of the rotation type pitcher in most Major League rotations.

Texas has Jacob deGrom returning from his second Tommy John surgery and he should be a massive boon and will headline the Rangers rotation in 2025. But considering he has taken the mound for all of nine games in two seasons for Texas, there is some trepidation with the elite ace and his health.

As such, Texas will want to take every precaution to ensure they have a functioning rotation that can fill any innings lost if deGrom were to be put on an inning count or if he were to once again suffer injury. Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are young options but a veteran like Scherzer could be a more sure-fire play.

According to ESPN, Scherzer is a perfect fit for the Rangers. Justin Verlander just signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants providing a near perfect comp for any potential contract. Considering the price of starting pitcher, where Texas is in its contention window and their rotation situation, a one-year deal with Scherzer seems like the perfect plan to wrap up a promising offseason.

Published
Kade Kistner
KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner is the publisher for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Rangers. An alumnus of Tulane University, Kade graduated in 2017 with a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, Kade commissioned into the United States Navy and attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fl. He served as a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl. During his time in school and the Navy, Kade began covering the MLB and NFL with USA Today, SB Nation, and Sports Illustrated. Kade covered the New Orleans Saints, Texas Rangers, and numerous other teams within the Sports Illustrated network before launching Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs in 2021. Kade now leads over 15 sites within the On SI network. You can follow him on Twitter at @KadeKistner, or if you have any questions or comments he can be reached via email at kwkistner@gmail.com.

Home/News